Petrol vs Diesel Cars in: Which is Better?

Diesel vs petrol car tax

How much car tax you pay depends on when you bought your new car.

Before April 2017: diesel cars are usually cheaper than comparable petrol cars.

1 April 2017 onwards: only the first year's payment is based on CO2 emissions (diesel cars have lower levels of CO2 to comparable petrol cars). From the second year of ownership onwards, owners pay a standard rate of £140 per year.

This means a large portion of the savings offered by more frugal diesel engines have now been swallowed by the change in car-tax rates.

Under the old system, if you owned a diesel Ford Focus you would pay nothing in car tax for the first year. Then just £20 a year. If your car's CO2 levels were under 100g/km, like the diesel Nissan Quashqai, you would have been exempt from car tax completely.

Now owners of the same cars have to pay between £120 and £140 in the first year, and £140 per year afterwards. That's an increase of £120-£140 per year over the older rules.

For more information on how car tax has changed, see our guide to car tax explained.

Diesel vs petrol: which is cheapest?

Taking purchase cost, first year tax rate and fuel economy into account, it's possible to work out which fuel version will be better in the long run.

To show you, we've taken a petrol and diesel version of the three of the most popular cars sold here in the UK: the Ford Focus, Vauxhall Corsa and Nissan Qashqai.

Before the 2017 April car tax change, the diesel version of the Ford Focus would have worked out cheaper than the petrol within five years. Now, not only does it take years longer, but the amount saved once the diesel version becomes cheaper has significantly lessened.

Our table, below, shows you the full data behind the graphic, and additional cars: