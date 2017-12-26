Nuisance calls - how bad is the problem?

Nuisance calls have become an unwelcome part of modern life. To discover just how bad the situation is, we've teamed up with call-blocking experts trueCall and work with them to track millions of calls made to trueCall customers across the country. We then regularly analyse the results to learn more about the rate of nuisance calls in the UK.

Our latest finding, from autumn 2016, prove that the nuisance calls epidemic is even worse than anyone had previously thought. Our analysis of incoming phone calls over the last six months (April to September 2016) found that trueCall customers received an average of 25 unwanted calls a month. That's up from 24 per month in the preceding six month period (October 2015 to March 2016).

Shockingly our data also showed that 39% of calls in September 2016 were a nuisance. This means that four out of every ten calls people got weren't from their family or friends, but were unsolicited calls from telemarketers.

Discover the situation where you live with our interactive nuisance calls map