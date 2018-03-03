Choosing the best type of pillow

How do you sleep?

Make sure you buy the right pillow for your preferred sleep style:

Back sleeper: Choose a thin pillow, as it won’t throw your head too far forward, putting stress on your neck. Memory foam can also be a good choice, as it will mould to your neck's curve, giving consistent support.

Side sleeper: A firm, high pillow is best, as this will help keep your spine and neck aligned. You may also benefit from sleeping with a pillow between your knees, as this can help to prevent pain in the lower back.

Front sleeper: Whilst sleeping on your front isn’t recommended, some simply prefer it. For front sleepers, a thin, almost flat pillow is best. Consider tucking one under your stomach, too, to avoid lower back pain.

Mixed or combination sleeper: Unfortunately, if you toss and turn between positions in the night, no pillow will completely meet your needs. A medium height pillow is the safest bet, offering support for side sleeping but also the shallowness needed for back sleeping.

Other pillow sizes, styles and shapes to consider

Other sizes:

If you have a king-size bed, king-size pillows and pillow cases are available to really fill the space and keep your bed looking in proportion.

Pillowcase styles:

A standard 50x75cm pillowcase is sometimes called a housewife pillowcase. The name is an artefact from the late nineteenth century, when the Housewives’ Co-Operative adapted pillowcases to include a lip which you could fold over the pillow inside, keeping it secure inside. This is taken as standard now, so standard and housewife pillowcases are the same.

Oxford pillowcases fit standard housewife pillows, but have a trim or border around the edges.

Other shapes:

V-shaped pillows are intended to support those who suffer from shoulder and back pain, but can also help those who snore, front-sleepers, or those who need a bit more elevation while sleeping. U-shaped pillows, or pregnancy pillows, help support your body in a variety of different positions.

Contour pillows have a raised and rounded long edge which fits snugly to your neck with your head in the dell - this is great for those looking for extra neck support.

Speciality options

Depending on your needs, you might want to consider various speciality pillows. These are designed to alleviate particular pains or annoyances that affect your sleep.

Water pillows: Favoured by some physical therapists and chiropractors, these pillows use water to create your own customized level of density and support.

Cool pillows: Touted as an antidote to hot flushes and night sweats, these include a filling of tiny beads that absorb and whisk away heat, leaving the part of the pillow that touches your face cool.

Anti-snore pillows: These pillows can come in a variety of designs. Some have a firm core, to retain height, and a soft outer area to better support your head. They are claimed to let you breathe better and therefore help prevent snoring, although there is very limited research showing that any particular pillow design affects snoring.

Buy a pillow from a trusted brand

Our April 2017 survey of more than 3,000 pillow owners revealed that some brands produce a much more comfortable pillow than others. So if you're not sure which make to go for, we can help: read our guide to the best pillow brands,

To work out customer scores, we asked what brand of pillow members owned, whether they were satisfied with it, and whether they would recommend it to a friend. We also asked them to rate their pillow for comfort, value for money and how well it matched the description.

