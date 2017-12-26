How to buy the best pressure washer

How much should you pay?

This all depends on how much you can afford and how powerful and durable you want your pressure washer to be.

Pressure washers vary extremely widely in price; the cheapest cost around £40, while semi-professional jet washers can set you back more than £400.

There's real polarisation in the pressure washer market, with loads of cheap models available for less than £100 in DIY and chain-stores.

Check our our reviews of Vax pressure washers or Mac Allister pressure washers for some examples of this type of pressure washer.

These often appear to have all the cleaning features you might want, at a low price. But they do tend to be cheaply made and lack the power to clean the toughest garden grime.

The best-known brands in pressure washers tend to be considerably pricier, but you generally get more robust products, built with better-quality materials. They can be considerably more of a pleasure to use than cheap pressure washers, with more power and a quieter motor.

We've found good and bad examples of both cheap and expensive pressure washers, which is why we think that following our Best Buy recommendations is a better guide to a good pressure washer than price.

The more you spend on a pressure washer, the more power you get, but an adaptable machine can be a better investment than a super powerful one.

Go to our full pressure washing reviews to find the right model for you, at the right price.

What type of pressure washer should you buy?

Entry level

Best for: Cleaning small areas of lightly soiled paving, bicycles, small cars and garden furniture.