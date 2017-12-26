How we test pressure washers

Some pressure washers come with a wide range of accessories that make them look like excellent value, but they do a poor job of cleaning surfaces and cars. Others look basic, but blast dirt from your garden pathways like a dream.

The only way to tell if a pressure washer is any good is to clean a range of different surfaces with it, which is why Which? does exactly that in our independent lab tests. Our recommended Best Buy pressure washers take the risk out of choosing a new pressure washer.

Our reviews answer the most crucial questions about pressure washers:

How well does the pressure washer clean?

How easy is the pressure washer to use?

Which version should I choose?

How easy is the pressure washer to move and store?

Should I buy it?

Find out which machines give top class results in our pressure washer reviews.