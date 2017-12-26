Top five pressure washers

Buying a new pressure washer can be very confusing. There are usually several models in each manufacturer's range, with different types of motors and impenetrable model numbers which mean that useful accessories are either included in the price, or have to be bought extra.

To help you find the pressure washer for your needs, we've rounded up the top-scoring models in five different categories, as well as some less impressive models that we think are best to avoid. And because they've all gone through rigorous Which? lab testing, you can rest assured that no matter which of these Best Buy pressure washers you go for, they will tackle your tough outdoor tasks.

Which? members should log-in now to view our recommendations below. If you're not already a Which? member, get instant access by taking a £1 trial to Which?.