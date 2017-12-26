Bosch pressure washers - should I buy one?

Choosing the best Bosch pressure washer

There are 18 models in the current Bosch pressure washer range. The EasyAquatak and UniversalAquatak were introduced in 2017, and are updated versions of the previous AQT range.

Most are trolley-style machines with wheels and handles that make them easier to move around. They all feature a hose storage device to keep it tidy when not in use and hoses.

The more you pay the higher power, water flow rate and water pressure you get, as well as improved hose storage and more accessories. Plus versions of the mid-range models are supplied with patio cleaners. Read our AQT 35-12+ review and AQT 37-13+ review to find out if we think they are worth upgrading to.

There are also two entry-level machines with rather short 3m hoses, this makes it a bit tricky to use them to get around a car without carrying the unit with you, luckily though they are rather light. The newest version is the Bosch EasyAquatak 120, which has a short squat body designed to prevent it from being pulled over and comes with a 5m hose.

Bosch pressure washer accessories

Bosch offers a modest range of accessories as optional extras for its pressure washers, but those supplied with the machine may well be fine for your needs.

They come with at least two types of lance, including a 'vario-jet-fan lance', for cleaning easily damaged surfaces such as decking and cars, and a 'roto-power lance', for shifting stubborn grime.

The brush attachment (useful for car cleaning) is an optional extra on the cheaper models, and the patio-cleaner attachment isn't supplied as standard with any of them.

If you've previously owned a Karcher pressure washer and still have some of the accessories, Bosch offers an adapter that will allow you to fit most Karcher accessories to its models.

