Karcher pressure washers - should I buy one?

Choosing the best Karcher pressure washer

The more you pay, the higher power, water-flow rate and water pressure you get, as well as improved hose storage and more accessories.

In January 2016 Karcher refreshed the mid-level and premium models in its range, introducing six new models that feature its 'Full Control' concept.

This concept introduces LED displays in the trigger handle that help you to know what settings you're using and to choose the correct spray lance depending on the surface you want to clean. 'Mix mode' allows you to use detergent and there are 'soft', 'medium' and 'hard' settings for cleaning different surface materials in the way they need to be cleaned to avoid damaging them.

'Full Control' reached the cheaper K2 range in 2017, but it a far more basic version that uses pictures on the lances to help you choose the right one for your surface.

Karcher recommends each of its ranges for progressively heavier-duty tasks, depending on their power:

K2 For cleaning bicycles, tools and garden furniture.

For cleaning bicycles, tools and garden furniture. K3 (Europe only) Surfaces and motorbikes, plus the K2 recommendations.

Surfaces and motorbikes, plus the K2 recommendations. K4 Cars, plus the K3 recommendations.

Cars, plus the K3 recommendations. K5 4x4 vehicles and walls, plus the K4 recommendations.

4x4 vehicles and walls, plus the K4 recommendations. K7 Caravans and swimming pools, plus the K5 recommendations

Karcher pressure washer accessories

Karcher offers a huge selection of accessories as optional extras for its pressure washers, but those supplied with many of the models may well be enough to suit your needs.

Most Karchers come with at least two lances. These are usually a 'vario power spray lance', a variable pressure lance for cleaning easily damaged surfaces such as decking and cars; and a 'dirt blaster', a rotary lance with a rotating jet for shifting stubborn grime.

Other popular and potentially useful accessories supplied as standard with some Karcher machines, and as optional extras for others, include brush attachments (useful for car cleaning) and patio cleaner attachments.

Visit our Karcher pressure washer reviews to find out how Karcher models have performed in our tests.