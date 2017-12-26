Which pressure washer brand?
Nilfisk pressure washers - should I buy one?
By Victoria Pearson
Article 5 of 5
Should you buy a Nilfisk pressure washer? Get the Which? expert verdict, based on our independent field tests.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
Nilfisk is a major manufacturer of professional and industrial cleaning machines, but also makes a selection of household cleaners including vacuums, steam cleaners and pressure washers.
The Danish brand produces a wide selection of pressure washers in three ranges, the 'Compact' and 'Excellent' ranges for light and heavier domestic use, and then the very high-power 'Pro' models.
We’ve tested several Nilfisk pressure washers and found some differences in their cleaning power - you can find out how models have performed in our full pressure washer reviews.
As well as testing pressure washers in the lab, we've surveyed hundreds of pressure washer owners to discover how reliable each brand is, and find out the views of people who actually own them.
Which? verdict on Nilfisk pressure washers
Based on all our research, we've produced an at-a-glance guide to Nilfisk pressure washers in our table below. We've collated all of our test results of Nilfisk pressure washers, plus added our unique ratings of brand satisfaction and brand reliability.
The table below outlines how many of the brand’s current models are Best Buys. It highlights Nilfisk's overall pros and cons to help you decide whether a Nilfisk pressure washer is right for you. You can also read our expert verdict on whether we think Nilfisk is a brand worth buying.
Which? members can log in now to see the results in the table below. Or you can try a £1 trial to Which? to get access to hundreds of product reviews.
|Nilfisk pressure washers - brand data
|Number tested since 2010
|16
|Number of current Best Buys
|Average test score
|Score range
|Number of current Best Buys
|Number of current Don't Buys
|Brand reliability rating
|Customer score
|Should I buy a Bosch pressure washer?
|
Table notes
Table correct as of 15 July 2017. Range of test scores and average test score based on results of all models tested January 2014 to May 2017. The customer score and brand reliability rating are based on a Which? member survey conducted in May 2015. The customer score is based on whether members would recommend the brand to a friend and reliability is based on members' experience of that brand.
KeyMember Content
How much do Nilfisk pressure washers cost?
Nilfisk domestic pressure washers start at under £100 and go up to more than £350 for semi-professional models. Spending more on a Nilfisk pressure washer gets you a higher-power motor and greater flow rate which gives you more water pressure, a better-quality pump and motor, and easier onboard storage.
It’s worth bearing in mind that Nilfisk pressure washers are often discounted, both online and in stores. Try buying one in December or January to bag the best bargain.
Visit our reviews to find out how Nilfisk jet washers, Stihl power washers or Karcher pressure washers compare.
Choosing the best Nilfisk pressure washer
Nilfisk sells three ranges of pressure washer. The more you pay, the higher power, water flow rate and water pressure you get, as well as improved hose storage and more accessories.
There are often several versions of the models in each range, which vary depending on the accessories they come with.
Nilfisk ranges
- Compact - starting at about £80, these entry-level 100-130 bar pressure washers are suitable for smaller households and cleaning vehicles. The top models in the Compact range have trolley wheels and built-in hose reels.
- Excellent - although they are called 'mid-range', these are powerful 130-140 bar pressure washers that have telescopic handles for easy storage, and durable aluminium pumps that are suitable for heavier grime and slightly more difficult cleaning jobs.
- Pro - semi-professional machines with heavy-duty reinforcements to the hose and pump to cope with their massive 150-bar water jets.
In 2016 Nilfisk also introduced its Powergrip models. These have buttons in the handle that allow you to vary the pressure of your spray without changing nozzle.
Nilfisk pressure washer accessories
Nilfisk offers a selection of accessories as optional extras for its pressure washers, but those supplied with the machine may well be enough to suit your needs.
Two types of nozzle are supplied as standard: a fixed-jet nozzle and a rotary nozzle with a rotating jet for shifting stubborn grime. You can't adjust the pressure of the water jet on either of these, so if you plan to clean easily damaged surfaces, such as cars or decking, you may also want to buy Nilfisk's 'click and clean auto nozzle'.
Other potentially useful accessories that are usually optional extras include brush attachments (useful for car cleaning) and a patio-cleaner attachment.
Visit our pressure washer reviews to find out how Nilfisk models have performed in our tests.