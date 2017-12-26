Best laser printer toner

Table notes: In April 2017, we asked 8,446 Which? members about their experiences with printer ink brands. We required at least 30 responses for a brand to be included. The customer score is based on satisfaction and the likelihood of recommending each retailer. A dash (–) means we had too few responses to give a rating.

Laser toner vs printer ink

Laser printers are typically speedier than inkjets when printing, and can handle a heavier workload if you’re planning to print a lot of pages every month.

Toner cartridges are expensive to buy, but each one prints a lot more pages than an ink cartridge, so the actual cost per black-and-white or colour page can be cheaper.

However, laser printers are usually pricier to buy than inkjets, and, as they're often large and bulky, they can take up more space on your desk.

Best places to buy laser toner online

Only around 10% of Which? members own a laser printer, hence why we have a smaller pool of rated brands and retailers compared to printer ink.

Below are four laser toner online retailers that we were able to rate in our survey based on the service, value and range of laser toner they offer.