Best Buy printers
A cheap printer may not actually be cheap to run when you get it home. With inkjet printers, it's essential to take ink costs into account before you buy.
Only Which? gives a more realistic view of printing costs with our ‘occasional printing’ test - based on printing a few pages at a time as you might at home. Don't get stung with a wasteful printer.
The most efficient Best Buy inkjet could cost just £1.32 to run over a year, compared to a staggering £997.32 for the most inefficient model we’ve tested.
How we uncover the best printers
Our experts carry out more than 100 different checks, tests and measurements on each inkjet and laser printer that we buy to test. Our reviews cover everything you'd need to know about your new printer.
- Printing cost: We print pages continuously and on an 'occasional' basis (only a few pages per week) using up four sets of ink in the process. By combining the results with typical cartridge prices from our price check of more than 10 retailers, we can tell you which printers produce the cheapest prints, accounting for any ink the printer wastes on cleaning.
- Print quality: Our panel of experts rate the quality, sharpness and colour accuracy of photos, charts and graphs, complex graphics containing images and text and letters printed on every printer.
- Print speed: We time how many text, photo and graphics pages a printer churns out in 60 seconds, as well as how long the first takes page to print. The quickest printers warm up in seconds. The slowest leave you waiting a minute and a half for your first page.
- Ease of use: We rate how easy it is to set up the printer, swap paper in and out and use the scan and copy functions. We also look for little annoyances like printers that refuse to print in black if one of the colour cartridges has run out.
Printer reviews that you can trust
Which? tests more than 80 printers every year from the biggest printer brands, including HP, Canon, Epson, Samsung, and Brother. Sometimes even the most trustworthy brand releases a printer that produces sub-standard prints and costs a fortune in ink. We highlight the best printers on the market and guide you to your ideal home use printer.
Every year Which? splashes out around £9,000 on ink cartridges - all so that you can spend less printing at home. Our expert panel compares hundreds of prints, copies and scans to find the printers that'll do justice to your documents and photos.
Testing also reveals the speedy printers that won't keep you waiting - essential when you need that 40-page report in a hurry.
We don’t just reveal the best - we also highlight the low-scoring Don’t Buy printers that fail to make the grade, so that you don’t end up with a dud that you’ll soon be keen to replace.