Top printer brands
Best Brother printers
By Andrew Laughlin
Article 4 of 6
Brother makes inkjet and laser printers for the consumer market. Find out more about Brother and see some of the best Brother printers to buy.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
Should I buy a Brother printer?
Brother may have been founded well over 100 years ago in Japan as a sewing machine maker, but it is now most widely known as a producer of printers for businesses and consumers.
The brand has lost ground to rivals such as HP and Epson in recent years, but it can still turn out a top-quality laser and inkjet printer that does well in our expert testing. However, not all Brother printers are worth buying, with some even hovering just above the Don't Buy level.
Want to see expert reviews of Brother printers? See a selection of top-rated Brother printers below, or find every model we've tested in our printer reviews.
Best Brother printers
- Printing:
- 4 out of 5
- Print speed:
- 4 out of 5
- Print costs:
- 4 out of 5
- Print Technology:
- Member exclusive
- Ten black text prints (£):
- Member exclusive
It's a wi-fi all-in-one printer with built-in fax. It's capable of printing from a range of devices including computers, laptops, tablets and smartphones and can also be used to scan directly to cloud services.
- Printing:
- 4 out of 5
- Print speed:
- 4 out of 5
- Print costs:
- 5 out of 5
- Print Technology:
- Member exclusive
- Ten black text prints (£):
- Member exclusive
This Brother model is a wi-fi printer that can print in A3, and copy and scan in A4. For an inkjet printer it's quite quick for black text prints, and it's no slouch in terms of speed, either.
- Printing:
- 4 out of 5
- Print speed:
- 4 out of 5
- Print costs:
- 5 out of 5
- Print Technology:
- Member exclusive
- Ten black text prints (£):
- Member exclusive
You don't see many A3 printers at this price level, so there's a lot to like about this Brother model. It prints easily from smartphones and tablets, while still providing all the scan, copy and fax capabilities that a home office needs.
Brother printers compared: which range is best for you?
With Brother printers, consumer 'HL' models are all standard laser printers. They can cost just a few hundred pounds, but go into the thousands for the higher-end models.
Models with 'DCP' in their name are multifunction (or all-in-one) printers that can't fax. If you want fax function, go for the higher-end 'MFC' models. Both the DCP and MFC names can be attached to either laser or inkjet printers. Typically, models with a 'J' in the name are the inkjets and an 'L' denotes it's a laser.
If you see a DW (sometimes lower case as dw), then the printer has duplex (it automatically prints on both sides of the page) and wi-fi to connect it to the internet wirelessly.