Top 10 popular double pushchairs for 2018

The most popular double pushchairs

A double pushchair is most likely on your shopping list if you're expecting a new baby but already have a toddler in tow, or you're having twins. But with such an array on the market, it can be confusing working out which is the best option.

To help you choose, we've rounded up the top 10 most popular double buggies on Which.co.uk over the past three months.

All the pushchairs we've reviewed below have been through our unique blend of safety and durability testing, combined with our expert assessments and ergonomic checks to assess how comfortable they are to ride in, for example. We then get parents and their babies to test them by taking them around our specially designed course.

Watch out, though - just because these pushchairs are popular, it doesn't necessarily mean they excelled in our tough Which? pushchair tests. Make sure you read the review of your favourite before you buy to see if it's a Best Buy, a Don't Buy or something in between.

