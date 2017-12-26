Second-hand pushchairs and prams buying and safety tips

How to buy a pushchair on eBay: top five tips

Most people buying pushchairs second-hand are aiming to find a bargain. Here are our top tips for getting the best deal on a second-hand model, whether you buy it on eBay or from a local sale.

Before buying any pram, make sure that it has excelled in our tests, which include lab-based safety assessments, as well as usability reviews by our parent panel.

1. Search for local, collection-only deals

A lot of sellers set up their eBay auction as 'collection only' to save themselves the hassle of having to send the pushchair to the buyer. Through doing this, they immediately limit their market – good news if you're looking for a bargain. You can search for items within a set amount of miles of your postcode, and restrict search results to 'collection in person' and 'free P&P' in eBay's advanced search settings.

Or, if you find a cheap collection-only pram that's too far for you to travel to, consider sending a courier to collect it for you. You might be surprised by how cheap it is to send things by courier: a package of 10-15kg (the weight band most pushchairs fall into) costs just £9.98 to send using Hermes.

2. Find items with typos in the title

If you're after a specific model of pushchair, use a site such as BargainChecker.com or Goofbid.com to comb eBay for spelling errors or typos in the item name. When we searched for the Quinny Buzz, the sites found item titles including 'Quiny', 'Qinny', 'QuinnyBuzz' and 'Buz' – all of which will be less visible in eBay search results and will therefore have less competition when it comes to auction.

3. Beat the competition at the last minute

When you see a buggy you like, don't bid straight away. The earlier the bids begin, the more time there is for people to outbid each other and drive up the final selling price. Instead, consider using a sniping tool such as Goofbid.com or Gixen, which will swoop in just before the auction ends and place your bid for you automatically – hopefully at such a late point that no one else has the chance to beat you to your dream pushchair.

4. Set canny maximum bid figures

If you set your maximum bid at, say, £40, chances are that others may have done the same, meaning you won't win the item. But set it at £40.05 and you could well win the auction by just five pence.

5. Always read the description

It's not unheard of for people to enter inaccurate item titles – in fact, it happens more often than you'd think. So if you spot a pushchair going for what looks like a ludicrously low amount, check it's the actual pushchair you're buying, and not an accessory.

To find out whether the bargain you're planning to bid on is a Best Buy pushchair, visit our second-hand pushchair reviews.

Other places to buy second-hand prams and pushchairs

It can be easy to forget that eBay isn't the be all and end all when it comes to buying second-hand items. In fact, there are countless websites where you can buy cheap, pre-loved bits for your baby, including marketplaces, classified websites and forums, as well as rival auction sites.

Amazon, Ebid, Facebook, Gumtree, Netmums and Preloved are just a few sites popular with those looking for bargains. You can even score a freebie if you use a site such as Freecycle.