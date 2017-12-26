Second-hand pushchairs and prams
Second-hand pushchairs and prams buying and safety tips
By Anna Studman
Article 1 of 2
|Top 10 most popular pushchair brands on eBay
|Pushchair brand
|Average Which? test score
|Number of Best Buys
|Find out more
|1
|Quinny
|Quinny pushchairs reviews
|2
|Mamas & Papas
|Mamas & Papas pushchairs reviews
|3
|Maclaren
|Maclaren pushchair reviews
|4
|Babystyle
|Babystyle pushchairs reviews
|5
|iCandy
|iCandy pushchairs reviews
|6
|Mothercare
|Mothercare pushchairs reviews
|7
|Silver Cross
|Silver Cross pushchairs reviews
|8
|Phil and Teds
|Phil and Teds pushchairs reviews
|9
|Stokke
|Stokke pushchairs reviews
|10
|Mountain Buggy
|Mountain Buggy pushchairs reviews
|
Table notes
1 Average scores and number of Best Buys correct November 2015. Most popular brands list supplied to Which? by eBay June 2014.
How to buy a pushchair on eBay: top five tips
Most people buying pushchairs second-hand are aiming to find a bargain. Here are our top tips for getting the best deal on a second-hand model, whether you buy it on eBay or from a local sale.
Before buying any pram, make sure that it has excelled in our tests, which include lab-based safety assessments, as well as usability reviews by our parent panel.
1. Search for local, collection-only deals
A lot of sellers set up their eBay auction as 'collection only' to save themselves the hassle of having to send the pushchair to the buyer. Through doing this, they immediately limit their market – good news if you're looking for a bargain. You can search for items within a set amount of miles of your postcode, and restrict search results to 'collection in person' and 'free P&P' in eBay's advanced search settings.
Or, if you find a cheap collection-only pram that's too far for you to travel to, consider sending a courier to collect it for you. You might be surprised by how cheap it is to send things by courier: a package of 10-15kg (the weight band most pushchairs fall into) costs just £9.98 to send using Hermes.
2. Find items with typos in the title
If you're after a specific model of pushchair, use a site such as BargainChecker.com or Goofbid.com to comb eBay for spelling errors or typos in the item name. When we searched for the Quinny Buzz, the sites found item titles including 'Quiny', 'Qinny', 'QuinnyBuzz' and 'Buz' – all of which will be less visible in eBay search results and will therefore have less competition when it comes to auction.
3. Beat the competition at the last minute
When you see a buggy you like, don't bid straight away. The earlier the bids begin, the more time there is for people to outbid each other and drive up the final selling price. Instead, consider using a sniping tool such as Goofbid.com or Gixen, which will swoop in just before the auction ends and place your bid for you automatically – hopefully at such a late point that no one else has the chance to beat you to your dream pushchair.
4. Set canny maximum bid figures
If you set your maximum bid at, say, £40, chances are that others may have done the same, meaning you won't win the item. But set it at £40.05 and you could well win the auction by just five pence.
5. Always read the description
It's not unheard of for people to enter inaccurate item titles – in fact, it happens more often than you'd think. So if you spot a pushchair going for what looks like a ludicrously low amount, check it's the actual pushchair you're buying, and not an accessory.
Other places to buy second-hand prams and pushchairs
It can be easy to forget that eBay isn't the be all and end all when it comes to buying second-hand items. In fact, there are countless websites where you can buy cheap, pre-loved bits for your baby, including marketplaces, classified websites and forums, as well as rival auction sites.
Amazon, Ebid, Facebook, Gumtree, Netmums and Preloved are just a few sites popular with those looking for bargains. You can even score a freebie if you use a site such as Freecycle.
Buying a second-hand pushchair: safety checklist
Buying a second-hand pushchair can be a smart way of saving money – but there are some key safety checks you need to make before taking your baby out in a buggy that's already been used by another family. This quick checklist explains the easy steps you can take to keep your baby safe.
Note: We would never recommend buying a second-hand baby or child car seat. If it has been involved in a crash in the past, it may be less effective at protecting your own child in the future. You will not be able to tell whether a car seat has been in a crash just by looking at it, as the damage may be internal.
Whether you are trawling through second-hand sales or searching for a second-hand bargain online, before you agree a deal and part with your cash be sure to check the following:
- Make sure the brakes are working properly.
- The pushchair should have a five-point (rather than three-point) harness, as this conforms to current safety standards.
- Check that the harness works properly and that the straps aren't frayed or showing any other signs of damage.
- Check that the wheels are correctly aligned.
- Open and close the pushchair a couple of times – are all the folding parts operating smoothly?
- Ensure that the two locking mechanisms are working efficiently and safely to avoid the pushchair folding up or collapsing while your child is in it.
- Check that there is no rust or flaking paint or chrome.
- Is the fabric in reasonably good condition and not weakened by tears?
- The handles and frame should have no unusual bends or kinks.
Of course, a little bit of wear and tear is to be expected if you are buying second-hand. But it's important to know the difference between a pushchair that has been used, and one that is potentially unsafe. Some manufacturers may be willing to service and repair second-hand pushchairs and check they conform to safety requirements, so consider asking them for help.
