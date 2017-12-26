What is internet radio?

Free internet radio apps

These radio streaming apps are free to download and provide access to tens of thousands of internet radio stations on a variety of different devices.

Radioplayer

Radioplayer is a non-profit partnership between the BBC and commercial radio in the UK. It contains more than 450 UK radio stations and can recommend stations based on where you are, what’s trending right now, and what else you’ve listened to. It’s easy to save particular stations and shows for quick and easy access.

It works with all Apple and Android smartphones and tablets, as well as the Amazon Kindle Fire, Windows Phone 8, Amazon Echo and Apple Watch. It has a car mode, so you can even play it while driving, or activate the sleep timer if you want to nod off to a broadcast without worrying about running your device’s battery down.

TuneIn Radio

With a global audience of more than 60 million, TuneIn Radio has something for absolutely everyone. It has the largest selection of free sports, music, talk and news radio from around the world. You can even upload your own radio station to add to the 100,000 it currently has on the app.

The TuneIn app is compatible with Apple and Android smartphones and tablets, as well as Blackberry and Windows phones. It also works on the Amazon Kindle, Xbox One, Sonos speakers, Google Chromecast and Roku internet TV streamers, as well as Samsung and Panasonic Smart TVs.

Audials Radio

You can search for radio stations on Audials Radio by entering the names of your favourite artists or by selecting a music genre, country or local station near you. It’s the only radio app that allows you to save songs and broadcasts as MP3 files for offline playback whenever you fancy. If you’ve just heard a hit on the radio but forgotten to record it, you can still save the track as an MP3 by finding it in the radio station history.

The Audials app is available on most Apple and Android devices, as well as Windows phones and tablets, and Google Chrome browsers. It has a sleep timer and an alarm function (with a snooze button), so you can fall asleep and wake up to your favourite radio station.

