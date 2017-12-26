Range cookers jargon buster

Fuel

Range cookers can be fuelled by gas, electricity or a combination of the two. See 'gas range cookers', 'electric range cookers' and 'dual-fuel range cookers' (all in this jargon buster).

G

Gas range cookers

come with gas ovens and a gas hob. They have the lowest running costs of all types of range cooker. There are fewer to choose from than dual-fuel models, but we have tested gas range cookers made by Belling, Leisure, New World, Rangemaster and more.

Griddle

These large cast-iron slabs can have flat or ridged surfaces. They're heated by the gas burners and are excellent for searing meat and vegetables, with the ridges leaving characteristic lines on the food. Flat griddles can be used to prepare pancakes or fry eggs.

H

Hob

Most range cookers have at least four burners for frying, simmering and boiling, and some have as many as eight. These may be gas, electric or electric induction. Some models have extras, such as a larger cooking space for big pans, or a super-hot wok burner.

Our tests have shown big differences in cooking time and quality between hobs. Some take three times as long as others to heat a pan of water to boiling point, while others heat the pan unevenly, so you'll need to stir constantly for even results.