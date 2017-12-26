Best Buy range cookers
Whether gas, electric or dual-fuel, Best Buy range cookers cook better, whether you're boiling, baking or grilling.
A range cooker can be a good-looking finishing touch to your dream kitchen, but you don't want to splash out on one that looks the part but gives half-baked results. We've found great value range cookers that outscore models twice the price.
Which? goes further than anyone with its testing, so can guide you to choosing a range that will not only give you that country-kitchen look but a fantastic cooking experience as well.
- We test the main oven of each range cooker to see if it's actually at the temperature it claims to be – some range cookers veer away from this by as much as 30ºC. Knowing your oven is at the temperature it says it is will bring peace of mind along with successful suppers.
- Unlike the manufacturers, we test the actual space that you'll really be able to use inside a range cooker’s oven, which means you won't get a nasty surprise when the Christmas turkey doesn't fit in.
- We check how quickly the hob heats up, but also how gently it can simmer, so you won't be left scraping burnt remains from your pans.
How we uncover the best range cookers
At Which? we’ve tested all types of range cookers, including gas, electric, dual-fuel and even range cookers with induction hobs. Each range cooker gets assessed in more than 20 different areas, so you can rely on a Best Buy range model to give you excellent results in the kitchen.
- Oven speed and accuracy: When we test range cookers we measure how quickly the main oven heats up and how accurately it maintains cooking temperatures.
- Oven evenness: We use strips of shortbread to measure how evenly heat is distributed around the oven and we bake a large sponge cake to see how well the oven can maintain a steady supply of heat. You can see from the image below that some range cookers really struggle to bake evenly.
- Hob: On the hob we record how quickly the heating zones bring a pan of water to the boil, but also how effective they are when gently simmering rice pudding.
- Grill: In our grill test we cover the grill pan with crustless white bread to see how evenly and how far heat spreads.
Range cooker reviews you can trust
Which? tests models from the biggest range cooker brands – including Belling, Flavel, Rangemaster and Stoves – and we've found that you don't always get a better result from those you pay more for.
Which? is independent – we work for you, the consumer, so you can be sure that our product recommendations are influenced only by our test results. We don't take advertising and we buy all the products that we test ourselves, so our advice helps you to make the right choice first time and avoid costly mistakes.
