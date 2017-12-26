How we test robot vacuum cleaners

How well will it clean dust and dirt from my floors?

You can't tell in a shop how well a robot vacuum cleaner will actually clean, which is where our tests come in.

We spread super fine Arizona sand over thick Wilton carpet, and spread chunky lentils over a hard floor to test how effectively each robot can pick up mess from different surfaces. We wait until the robot is finished and returns to its charging station and then measure how much they managed to pick up.

We also comb pet hair into thick carpet and challenge each robot to suck it up.

Even the best robot vacuum cleaners can't clean as thoroughly as a standard vacuum cleaner. For example our best robot vacuum sucks up about 50% of the dust that we embed into carpets, whereas the best standard vacuum cleaner we've tested can suck up 86%. But a good robot will keep your home cleaner so you have to get your main vacuum out less often.

How much of the floor will it cover?

To make sure you don't get left with uncleaned patches of floor, or a helplessly stranded robot, we built a specially designed room complete with tables, chairs, lamps, rugs and low hanging curtains to see how well each robot gets on navigating around a typical room.

We have cameras in the room and sensors in three places on each robot so that we can see exactly what spots the robot covers and the areas it fails to reach. The best robot vacuum cleaners cover 15% more floor surface than the worst.

Some cover the floor systematically and quickly, whereas others randomly bounce around the room and take much longer. The quickest cleaner takes only 23 minutes to clean our room, whereas the worst takes two hours.