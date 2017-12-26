Best big button simple mobile phones

Not everyone wants the latest smartphone that will cost more than £600 - some of us want an easy-to-use basic mobile phone that lets you keep in touch with friends and family, with minimal fuss.

Simple mobile phones are generally easier to use than your average smartphone. But they're also smaller, and the cramped keypads can make it hard to press the right buttons every time.

If you're someone who wants large and well-spaced number keys on your phone, we've selected three Best Buy simple mobile phones with big buttons. Read on to find out which models make our list.

We've tested several simple mobile phones - browse all our independent simple mobile phone reviews to find the best for you.