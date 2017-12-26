Best big button simple mobile phones
By Oli McKean
Read on to discover the best big button mobile phones for pain-free dialling and texting.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
Not everyone wants the latest smartphone that will cost more than £600 - some of us want an easy-to-use basic mobile phone that lets you keep in touch with friends and family, with minimal fuss.
Simple mobile phones are generally easier to use than your average smartphone. But they're also smaller, and the cramped keypads can make it hard to press the right buttons every time.
If you're someone who wants large and well-spaced number keys on your phone, we've selected three Best Buy simple mobile phones with big buttons. Read on to find out which models make our list.
We've tested several simple mobile phones - browse all our independent simple mobile phone reviews to find the best for you.
|Mobile phone
|Our verdict
|Ease of use
|Call sound quality
|Score
|77%
|
This simple phone has an intuitive menu system and a large screen. Helpfully, it can also read out each number to you as you dial it so, even if you’re still struggling to see the large, clear number keys, you should still be able to dial numbers without a problem. There’s also an SOS button that will automatically call and text your pre-set emergency contacts when activated.
Find out which mobile phone we’re talking about by logging in or taking a £1 trial to Which?
|76%
|
It gives a whopping 6.5 hours of call time from a full charge - or 18 days between charges if you leave it on standby. It has a few extra features, and you'll have no problems using its large and well-spaced keys.
Find out which mobile phone we’re talking about by logging in or taking a £1 trial to Which?
|71%
|
Its large number and handset keys make dialling and navigating menus much easier. There's also a 'talking keys' feature where the phone says each number aloud as you dial - handy for those with a visual impairment. This phone also has a torch, which could be handy if you're caught short in a power cut.
Find out which mobile phone we’re talking about by logging in or taking a £1 trial to Which?
KeyMember Content
What makes a Best Buy simple mobile phone?
We only whole-heartedly recommend simple mobile phones that sound as crystal clear as a home phone, with easy-to-use buttons that help prevent misdialing and clear screens that are comfortable to read. We put every simple mobile phone through the same set of rigorous tests to find the best. Our tests include practical assessments carried out by our ease-of-use specialists, and technical measurements to ensure that each simple mobile phone review answers all the key questions you might have, including:
• How easy is this phone to use?
• How long does the battery last?
• How clear are phone calls?
• Are any extra features useful?
• Should I buy it?
Head over to our simple mobile phone reviews to find the right one for you.