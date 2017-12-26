How to buy the best simple mobile phone

Do I need a budget phone or a specialist simple phone?

The cheapest phones are basic models from manufacturers such as Alcatel Onetouch and Nokia, and are designed to be as cheap as possible rather than being specifically built to be simple. These phones would be suitable for someone who just wants to make calls and send texts.

If you spend a little bit more (£20-60) you can get a specialist simple phone that is more focused on ease-of-use, from a brand such as Doro or Ttfone. They typically have features such as large buttons, very simple menu navigation, and hearing-aid compatibility. So you might consider a specialist phone if you have issues with dexterity, sight or hearing - or just want one that's really easy to use.

Above £60 or so, models won’t get much easier to use, but typically include more of the features found on modern smartphones - such as a camera or the ability to browse the web on a 3G or sometimes even 4G mobile network.

Recently, manufacturers have started producing simple smartphones, which run a modified version of the Android operating system. With clearly presented menus, simplified text and a step-by-step set-up process, they could be great from someone who wants to have access to apps and mobile internet but not the added complexity of most smartphones.

Should I choose a candy bar or clamshell design?

There are two different designs for simple phones: candy bar and clamshell.

The keypad and the screen are on the same surface on candy-bar phones. They're often small and compact, which means they're very easy to carry around - but the keypad buttons are sometimes small and feel quite cramped together.

Clamshell phones are often referred to as 'flip phones'. The display is on a different surface than the keypad, and you can close the lid when you're not using it. As the display and keypad are on different surfaces, there's more room for the buttons - which means they can be large and better spaced.