Smart home security gadgets explained

What makes up a smart home security system? The answer is, it’s really up to you. While brands such as Panasonic, Samsung and Yale all offer one-box smart home security kits, most manufacturers also sell extra devices that can be added on separately to build a system bespoke to your needs and property.

And different kits contain different combinations of gadgets. A smart home security system can be as simple as a central hub combined with motion and window/door detectors that alert you to movement in the house. But if you like the idea of watching what’s happening at home live on your phone, or turning a lamp on from afar, then there are other gadgets you’ll need to look out for.

Some systems are only compatible with add-ons from the same brand, while others, such as Samsung’s SmartThings, enable you to connect third-party components. Find out more about compatibility in our smart home security systems buying guide, and read on to discover more about the main gadgets available for your smart home security system.

