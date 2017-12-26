How to buy the best sound bar

The best sound bars offer excellent sound quality and are convenient to connect other devices, such as a TV set-top box or Blu-ray player. But get it wrong, and you could be left with poor or laggy audio. We test sound bars with TV shows, films and music, to find those that will genuinely enhance your viewing.

Watch the video above to find out exactly what you need to look for in a sound bar, and read the advice below for more detail on the key points.

Just want to see which sound bars we recommend? Take a look at our Best Buy sound bar reviews.

What is a sound bar?

A sound bar is a compact speaker system designed to improve your TV's audio. Flat-screen TVs might have fantastic picture quality, but sound is often disappointing as there's limited space for built-in speakers. Sound bars contain several speakers in one long bar-shaped box - much easier to set up than a full home cinema system.

Sound bars may also appeal to music fans, and many models can play music from devices via a wireless Bluetooth connection, or as part of a multi-room audio system. If you're thinking of de-cluttering your living room and ditching your hi-fi, read our advice guide on using a sound bar for music.