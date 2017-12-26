Sound bar vs soundbase: what's the difference?

Are they both compatible with all TVs?

No. Soundbases need to be able to physical support your TV, which means they need to be large enough for your TV’s feet to fit comfortably on top of. If you’re looking for a soundbase you’ll need to check the sizes of both before you buy.

Sound bars are more flexible though. You can use pretty much any sound bar with any TV, although size is still a factor – you probably wouldn’t want to pair a tiny sound bar with a giant TV, as it might not be loud enough when you’re sitting further back.

Is there a difference in price?

Not a significant one. Both cost around £300 on average, but the range of prices is a bit wider for sound bars as there are more of them on the market. We’ve seen models as low as £25 and as expensive as £1,300. With soundbases, on the other hand, we’ve never tested one below £100 or above £700.

Is there a difference in sound quality between the two?

Despite the fact that they are very differently designed, we haven't found a big difference in overall sound quality between sound bars and soundbases in our tests. Each is capable of producing well-rounded, natural sound, and though soundbases tend to be a little more effective at pronounced bass, things even out if you're using a separate subwoofer with a sound bar. What we can say is that there's a big difference in quality between different makes and models of both sound bars and soundbases – so this is one home cinema accessory that you should really shop around carefully for before you buy.

How do you choose which to buy?

Since the best sound bars are just as good as the best soundbases, and the worst examples are equally bad, the main deciding factor should be what would fit most conveniently in your living room. A soundbase that sits underneath a TV is a tidier option to a sound bar – so it's great if you're going for a more minimalist approach.

However, this does mean that you’ll have to make sure that the soundbase fits on your TV stand if you use one, and if you're wall-mounting your TV it might look a bit strange sitting by itself.

Sound bars are more flexible here. You can either lay them flat in front of your TV or wall-mount them underneath a wall-mounted TV – they usually come with brackets for just this purpose. Many sound bars come with separate subwoofers though, so you’ll have to think about where to place this in your room.

