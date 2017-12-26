How to buy the best stair gate

Choosing a stair gate and what to consider

The type of gate you choose will depend on its purpose and where you are putting it.

Major brands include BabyDan, Ikea, Lindam and Mothercare. Their stair gates tend to be constructed of wood, metal or fabric mesh, and they can be fitted by screwing them into the wall or by pressure fit.

A wooden or metal stair gate that is side-opening will need quite a bit of room to swing open into, so you need to think about whether this will cause any obstructions, or be awkward to navigate around.

A retracting or concertina stair gate could be the answer for areas with restricted space or if you want the gate to disappear when not in use.

Stair gates at the top of the stairs should open towards you, not towards the flight of stairs, as you could fall forwards while opening the gate. You should only use screw-fit gates at the top of the stairs.

How easy is it to open and close the stair gate? You don’t want your toddler to be able to flick the mechanism open with ease but, at the same time, you may also need to be able to open and close the gate with a wriggling child under one arm. Some stair gates automatically close.

Consider the space you're covering – a particularly wide opening will limit the options available to you, but you can buy wide gates or extensions.

