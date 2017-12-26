Thane H20 X5 steam mop - is it worth it?

If you're looking for a steam cleaner, chances are you'll have come across Thane's H20 X5 steam mop. It's sold by Amazon, Argos, Currys, Tesco and on TV, and Thane claims that its distinctive green cleaning machine is both powerful and multi-functional. Here we take a look at Thane's steam cleaner range, how its claims stack up, and suggest some alternatives to the X5 steam mop that are worth considering.

The X5 steam mop (£80) is actually two steam cleaners in one, as it has a removable handheld steamer that detaches from the mop for smaller household cleaning jobs.

It has adjustable steam pressure (useful for cleaning a variety of floor surfaces), and comes with 10 tools so you can clean windows, tiles and bathrooms. These include a carpet glider, assorted round scrubbing brushes, a nozzle to create a powerful steam jet and a window-cleaning squeegee.

To find out whether it can steam through all your household cleaning with ease, read our full Thane H20 X5 steam mop review to see how it scored in our independent Which? tests.

Thane X5 steam mop range

Thane makes a premium version of the X5 steam mop - the H20 HD, £100 - which has a larger detachable water tank to help it steam for longer in one go, and a built-in limescale filter.

The basic X5 mop is the more popular of the two, but is it the right steam cleaner for you? To help you choose, we've put together an at-a-glance guide to Thane's X5 steam mop line-up, below, so you can compare key features, and see how they fared in our tough tests.

It pays to consider the alternatives, too. We've found plenty of great steam mops for less than the price of the H20 X5 mop. Scroll down to see our top alternatives to the X5, chosen from the best steam mops and steam cleaners we've reviewed and rated in the Which? test lab.

Alternatively, head straight to our round up of Best Buy steam mops to see the full selection of top-scoring steam cleaners.

Head to the bottom of the page to see how Thane’s claims stack up against independent Which? testing.