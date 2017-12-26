Thane H20 X5 steam mop - is it worth it?
By Zak Garner-Purkis
Thane's H20 X5 steam mop is one of the most-advertised steam cleaners in the UK. But is it actually any good? We’ve tested it to find out.
If you're looking for a steam cleaner, chances are you'll have come across Thane's H20 X5 steam mop. It's sold by Amazon, Argos, Currys, Tesco and on TV, and Thane claims that its distinctive green cleaning machine is both powerful and multi-functional. Here we take a look at Thane's steam cleaner range, how its claims stack up, and suggest some alternatives to the X5 steam mop that are worth considering.
The X5 steam mop (£80) is actually two steam cleaners in one, as it has a removable handheld steamer that detaches from the mop for smaller household cleaning jobs.
It has adjustable steam pressure (useful for cleaning a variety of floor surfaces), and comes with 10 tools so you can clean windows, tiles and bathrooms. These include a carpet glider, assorted round scrubbing brushes, a nozzle to create a powerful steam jet and a window-cleaning squeegee.
To find out whether it can steam through all your household cleaning with ease, read our full Thane H20 X5 steam mop review to see how it scored in our independent Which? tests.
Thane X5 steam mop range
Thane makes a premium version of the X5 steam mop - the H20 HD, £100 - which has a larger detachable water tank to help it steam for longer in one go, and a built-in limescale filter.
The basic X5 mop is the more popular of the two, but is it the right steam cleaner for you? To help you choose, we've put together an at-a-glance guide to Thane's X5 steam mop line-up, below, so you can compare key features, and see how they fared in our tough tests.
It pays to consider the alternatives, too. We've found plenty of great steam mops for less than the price of the H20 X5 mop. Scroll down to see our top alternatives to the X5, chosen from the best steam mops and steam cleaners we've reviewed and rated in the Which? test lab.
Alternatively, head straight to our round up of Best Buy steam mops to see the full selection of top-scoring steam cleaners.
Head to the bottom of the page to see how Thane’s claims stack up against independent Which? testing.
|Thane H20 X5 vs H20 HD
|Key features & specifications
|Which? verdict
|
Thane H20 X5
£80
|
Reasonably light (2.7kg), it's suitable for cleaning hard surfaces and refreshing carpet (with the supplied carpet glider). Handheld tools include a window squeegee, brushes and cleaning cloth. It doesn't have a built-in limescale filter, so limescale could build up over time, affecting steam output.
To read more, go to our full Thane H20 X5 review.
|
Thane H20 HD
£100
|
Heavier than the H20 X5 (3.3kg), with a larger water tank. It's suitable for cleaning the same floor surfaces as the X5 but has extra tools for the handheld, including a microfibre cloth, absorbent coral cloth and extra mop pads. It has a built-in limescale filter, too.
To read more, go to our full Thane H20 HD review.
|Best Thane H20 X5 alternatives
|Steam cleaner
|Full review
|Price
|Score
|Top-performing two-in-one
|£76
|71%
|
This is the highest-scoring two-in-one steam cleaner we’ve tested and it ran rings around the Thane H20 X5 in our tough cleaning tests. Plus it’s a similar price. It has one of the best handheld steamers we’ve seen, so you’ll get streak-free glass, and shining tiles and grout with minimal effort. The mop is good on lighter dirt, too. The steam rate is adjustable, like on the Thane X5, and it’s faster to heat up, taking just 12 seconds.
|High-scoring and cheaper than the X5 mop
|£50
|70%
|
Another high-scoring two-in-one steam cleaner, this model shares the Thane X5 mop’s distinctive colouring. But the similarity ends there. It’s £30 cheaper than the Thane mop and cleans both floors and surfaces far more effectively. It’s particularly good at mopping up muddy footprints – which the X5 mop struggles with – and sturdily-built.
|Steam cleaning success on a budget
|£36
|62%
|
This is a decent two-in-one at a temptingly low price. It's half the price of the Thane and cleans up muddy footprints and refreshes fabric better, although the Thane does a better job of blitzing tiles and grout. The steam pressure isn't adjustable but it does come with a carpet glider.
|Good all-rounder
|£64
|66%
|
This is a good all-round steam cleaner, making it an excellent choice if you want to mop mucky floors as well as cleaning bathroom tiles, grout and blast dirt out of tight spaces. Though it comes with slightly fewer tools for the handheld cleaner than the X5 mop, it’s equipped for the key tasks with brushes, squeegee, nozzle and carpet glider. Plus it’s sturdily-built and has a limescale filter to help keep it steaming at full power for longer. You can’t adjust its steam settings, though.
|Great steam mop
|£60
|72%
|
If you’re mainly planning to steam clean your floors, this is an excellent steam mop. It's feature-packed, including a dial to adjust steam pressure, a built-in scrub brush and steam burst nozzle to help shift dirt. Although pricey for a steam mop, it's sturdily built, has a built-in limescale filter, and makes everyday spills and stains easy to shift.
Thane H20 X5 - how the claims stack up
Thane H20 X5 - how the claims stack up

The TV ads might make it look like a miracle mop, but only our independent tests cut through the marketing jargon to reveal if the Thane mop really is worth it. We examine how the key claims stack up against our tough steam cleaning tests below.
|Thane H20 X5 claims vs Which? testing
|Thane's claim
|Which? verdict
|Lift dirt and stains from sealed hardwood, sealed laminate, tiles
|Hand-held steamer – clean even hard to reach places effectively
|Without using any additional chemicals, have spotless streak-free cleaning for all glass surfaces and mirrors
|Lightweight and agile cleaning