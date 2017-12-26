Choosing the best steam generator iron

As our video above shows, a great steam generator pumps out lots more steam than a standard iron, making it quicker and easier to use.

But steam generator irons are also much more expensive and bulky than a regular iron - and not all models deliver the superior ironing power that the manufacturer claims. Read on to find out more about the pros and cons of steam generator irons, how much to spend on one and how to ensure you wind up with a high quality model that makes ironing much less of a chore.

If you're ready to choose a model, skip straight to our Best Buy steam generator iron reviews.

How much should I spend on a steam generator iron?

Steam generator irons can range in price from around £50 to more than £300, with most models costing more than £100. In general, the more you pay the more steam your iron will likely produce for you to work with, and the more extra features it will come with. But price isn't the best indicator of how quickly a generator can banish creases.

Many of the big iron brands have produced steam generator irons for less than £200 that we've ranked as Best Buy steam generators, and there are very occasional Best Buys for less than £100. Stores such as Argos, Currys, Homebase or John Lewis tend to stock steam generators and there are plenty available on Amazon. You can compare features, scores and prices for steam generator irons using our steam irons review page.

Prices tend to fluctuate too - so, if you're prepared to wait, you'll probably be able to snap up a good one on sale.

Is a steam generator iron right for me?

Steam generators are designed to produce vast amounts of steam for longer, to make light work of large piles of ironing. They're typically able to hold around three times as much water as a regular steam iron, which means you won't have to stop to refill as often. And because the water is held in a separate tank, they're lighter to hold when you're at the ironing board.

The best steam generators undoubtedly make the ironing experience faster and easier, and will leave you with flawlessly smooth clothes. But they’re expensive and won’t be right for everyone. Here are the pros and cons to help you choose.

Pros

Produces much more steam than a regular iron.

Smoothes creases quickly and effortlessly.

Good at getting rid of deep creases.

Lighter than most irons, as water is held separately.

Won't need refilling with water as often as a regular iron, so you can get through more laundry in one go.

Cons

Much more expensive than a standard iron.

Heavy to carry and bulky to store.

Some are too heavy to sit on a normal ironing board.

Noisy.

Some involve lengthy waiting times before you can start ironing and/or refill the water tank.

It’s worth investing in a steam generator if you regularly iron a lot of laundry and large items, such as duvet covers and sheets. They’re also worth considering if your priority is to get through the ironing as quickly as possible.

But there are big differences between the best and the worst steam generators. Our tests show that some are actually less steamy than the best regular irons, so check out our steam generator reviews before you buy.