Top five best steam generators
By Christina Woodger
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
Steam generators use high-pressure steam to power through creases, making laundry day a breeze. As long as they're good ones, that is. With models costing up to £400, you'll want to be sure you're getting the best steam generator before you splash out.
In the table below, we’ve picked out the top five steam generators that will steam through your ironing and leave it wrinkle-free. Each model scores highly when it comes to how well it smoothes out creases from clothing, as well as how easy and quick it is to use.
If you’re not already a Which? member, sign up for a £1 trial to unlock the steam generator recommendations in the table and get instant access to hundreds of other product reviews.
Top 5 steam generator irons
- Ironing performance:
- 5 out of 5
- Ease of Use:
- 5 out of 5
- Tank capacity:
- Member exclusive
- Cord length:
- Member exclusive
- Weight:
- Member exclusive
The manufacturer says this steam generator iron benefits from 'silent steam' technology. That could sound tempting if you usually watch TV or listen to the radio while ironing, and you've been troubled by noisy steam generator irons in the past. But does that justify the price tag? Read our full review to find out whether this iron smooths out crumpled clothes quickly and effortlessly.
- Ironing performance:
- 5 out of 5
- Ease of Use:
- 5 out of 5
- Tank capacity:
- Member exclusive
- Cord length:
- Member exclusive
- Weight:
- Member exclusive
The manufacturer claims this steam generator creates the perfect temperature and steam levels for all fabrics, allowing you to iron your clothes in any order. It's not the cheapest model available, but it's more powerful than some of its rivals, so should pump out more high-pressure steam.
- Ironing performance:
- 5 out of 5
- Ease of Use:
- 4 out of 5
- Tank capacity:
- Member exclusive
- Cord length:
- Member exclusive
- Weight:
- Member exclusive
This is a powerful, but usually pricey, steam generator iron with a single temperature and steam setting. Its makers claim that you can iron all fabrics, from jeans to silk, without needing to set the temperature - and that you can leave the soleplate face-down on clothes or a cotton ironing board cover with no risk of burning, while you rearrange your garments. But will this steam generator iron make ironing effortless? And is it worth the high price it's usually sold at?
- Ironing performance:
- 5 out of 5
- Ease of Use:
- 5 out of 5
- Tank capacity:
- Member exclusive
- Cord length:
- Member exclusive
- Weight:
- Member exclusive
The manufacturer says this is the first steam generator to offer 'powerful ironing with low sound', so it could be ideal for ironing in front of the TV or in an open-plan room. But does this pricey steam generator iron really keep a lid on all of the hissing and spluttering? And is it steamy enough to help you blitz your laundry pile and banish deep creases?
- Ironing performance:
- 5 out of 5
- Ease of Use:
- 4 out of 5
- Tank capacity:
- Member exclusive
- Cord length:
- Member exclusive
- Weight:
- Member exclusive
The right iron can make all the difference when you're faced with a mountain of laundry. Will this steam generator iron have you gliding through your ironing in 'control and comfort', as the manufacturer claims? We sent it off to the lab to find out.
Haven't found the steam generator for you? Head to our steam generator reviews for more recommendations.
Why Which? steam generator reviews are better
Every steam generator iron we review has been through exhaustive testing in our lab. We go further than anyone else to make sure our reviews are comprehensive and easily comparable, taking the guesswork away when it comes to you making a decision. We'll tell you how well each iron smoothes out creases, if it resists lime-scale build-up, how easy it is to fill, empty and clean, and how robust the soleplate is - so you can buy the best steam generator for you.
Which? is independent, meaning we don’t accept advertising or freebies – so you can trust our reviews to give you the full, honest and impartial truth about which steam generators are best.