Top five cheap steam irons

The most expensive steam irons aren’t necessarily the best. Our exhaustive lab tests have uncovered big differences in quality between the best and worst models across all price ranges.

If you’re on a budget but don’t want to compromise on quality, check our table below where we’ve rounded up the top five steam irons that won’t break the bank. These top-class irons all glide smoothly over clothes. Each model has overall percentage score of 70 or more, and scores at least four out of five stars for ironing performance - that means they'll leave your clothes flawlessly smooth. What's more, they all typically cost less than £40 to buy.

Only logged-in Which? members can view our cheap iron recommendations in the table below. If you’re not yet a Which? member, you can get instant access with a £1 trial to Which?.