Top five cheap steam irons
By Christina Woodger
The most expensive steam irons aren’t necessarily the best. Our exhaustive lab tests have uncovered big differences in quality between the best and worst models across all price ranges.
If you’re on a budget but don’t want to compromise on quality, check our table below where we’ve rounded up the top five steam irons that won’t break the bank. These top-class irons all glide smoothly over clothes. Each model has overall percentage score of 70 or more, and scores at least four out of five stars for ironing performance - that means they'll leave your clothes flawlessly smooth. What's more, they all typically cost less than £40 to buy.
Top 5 cheap steam irons
- Ironing performance:
- 5 out of 5
- Ease of Use:
- 3 out of 5
- Tank capacity:
- Cord length:
- Weight:
This high-scoring Best Buy iron is great at getting rid of creases easily. It has an internal pump for creating pressurised steam, upping its steam power, and it glides smoothly over clothes.
- Ironing performance:
- 5 out of 5
- Ease of Use:
- 4 out of 5
- Tank capacity:
- Cord length:
- Weight:
The manufacturer of this Best Buy iron says that it will make your ironing ‘less of a chore’. In our tests, we check how easily the soleplate will glide over crumpled cotton and whether it can get in tightly under buttons.
- Ironing performance:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of Use:
- 3 out of 5
- Tank capacity:
- Cord length:
- Weight:
This iron has a large water tank, which provides plenty of steam for easy ironing and means you’ll be able to iron for longer without having to refill it.. It’s quick to heat up and will also let you know when it’s cool enough to put back in your cupboard.
- Ironing performance:
- 5 out of 5
- Ease of Use:
- 3 out of 5
- Tank capacity:
- Cord length:
- Weight:
This iron turns off automatically if it's not used in a while, which could be a relief for forgetful types. It heats up quickly and removes creases easily.
- Ironing performance:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of Use:
- 3 out of 5
- Tank capacity:
- Cord length:
- Weight:
The manufacturer of this iron claims that it will deliver ‘powerful, precise ironing’. Our tests discovered that, while it scored well for steam production, there was one area where it lost points, which meant it just missed out on becoming a Best Buy.
Why Which? iron reviews are better
Each of the steam irons that we rate and review undergoes rigorous tests to see just how well it smoothes out creases, how well it resists limescale build-up, how easy it is to fill, empty and clean, and how robust the soleplate is. All the steam irons we recommend steam powerfully and levels won’t tail off with prolonged use. So you can be sure you won’t end up buying a dud that you’ll need to replace six months down the line.