Carrying sun cream around, fitting it into carry-on luggage and even just applying the stuff can be a hassle. So it’s no surprise products that the manufacturer claims only need to be applied once a day are becoming more common. Some 70% of you are either already using or interested in using these single-application sun creams. But how do they work?

How do 'once-a-day' sun creams work?

We asked manufacturers, who told us they do multiple tests in order to make the claim. However, there is no universal approach or standard manufacturers have to adhere to.

So we decided to conduct our own tests with Boots Soltan Once 8hr Sun Protection SPF30 (200ml), Piz Buin 1 Day Long Lotion SPF30 (150ml), Riemann P20 Once a Day Sun Protection SPF30 Spray (200ml) and UltraSun Family SPF30 (100ml).

First, we put them through our usual sun cream tests to check that they offer the SPF they claim - find out how each did using our sun cream reviews.