SPF, UVA, UVB: sun creams explained

How much sun cream should I apply?

It’s very unlikely you’re applying too much. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends 35ml for the total body – that’s around seven teaspoons: one for the face/head and neck, one for each arm and each leg, and one each for your front and your back.

The image above shows the average amount of sunscreen we typically apply in a single full-body application in the hand on the left. Next to this - in two hands – is the amount we should be applying.

Not applying enough sun cream reduces the level of protection we’re receiving. According to the WHO, applying a smaller quantity of sun cream leads to a disproportionate reduction in protection – if the quantity applied is reduced by half, protection may fall by as much as two thirds.

What about sun creams that only need to be applied once a day?

More and more products are becoming available that claim to provide sun protection for up to 10 hours after a single application. However, we don't think you should be relying on any sunscreen to stay protected all day. Read more in our guide to once a day sun creams.

Will make up with an SPF protect me in the sun?

Some protection is better than nothing, but no product can reach its full SPF if the right amount isn’t applied. For any product to offer the SPF it claims, you need to apply 2mg per cm2 – which means around a teaspoon of product needs to be applied to your face. And, just as with sunscreen, it needs to be regularly reapplied. In reality, you’re unlikely to apply the amount of make up required – in the case of foundation, that would mean a 30ml bottle would only last six applications. When used realistically, make up isn’t going to protect you from the sun on its own.