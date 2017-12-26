Best Christmas food retailers

We surveyed thousands of shoppers to discover the best places to buy everything for your Christmas dinner.

You can use our survey results to find out which shops and supermarkets Which? members voted best for buying turkey and all the trimmings. We asked 2,499 people what they thought of their Christmas dinner purchases last year, to bring you the lowdown for your seasonal shopping list.

So if you want to find the best place to buy your turkey, sausages, stuffing and vegetables in 2017, check the star ratings for each store to make sure you find the right balance between taste, quality and value for money.

Supermarkets including Aldi, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s and Tesco are included in our survey, along with independent stores and butchers. Each shop gets an overall customer score, which reveals how satisfied shoppers were with their purchases, and whether they’d recommend that other people shop there for the same.

Which? members can log in to reveal all our Christmas food survey results.

If you’re not already a member, you can get instant access by taking a Which? trial for £1.

Best places to buy Christmas food

A top-quality, tasty turkey is the centrepiece of many a Christmas table. And we found one places that scores five stars from their customers for both taste and quality. But we also found stores that scored three stars for both. Our results will help you balance taste and quality with value for money, to make finding the right place to buy your turkey easy.

No Christmas dinner is complete without tasty trimmings. So we’ve rated also supermarkets alongside butchers to find out whether you should shop at the supermarket for your sausages and stuffing – or head to a butcher instead.

Plus our vegetables ratings separate the stores selling top-notch tasty veg, according to their customers, from those that could leave vegetables as a second-rate side-dish.