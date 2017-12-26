Best tablet brands

We survey thousands of Which? members every year to find out how reliable their tablets are, so we can give you the full picture when you're out shopping for your shiny new Apple, Android or Windows device. We've uncovered the top brands that are dependable, and those that will let you down.

From organising your schedule to staying entertained on the go, tablets can play an important role in your everyday life. So if your tablet's screen goes on the blink or the battery stops charging, it can prove an unwelcome – and potentially expensive – inconvenience.

To find out which tech brands are the most – and least – reliable, every year we ask more than 5,000 Which? members to tell us about the technology products they own. So whether you're set on an Apple iPad, one of the Samsung Galaxy range or a Windows tablet, you'll know which brand to trust.

Below, we've collected the results of our reliability survey for each tablet brand.

Only logged-in Which? members can view our exclusive reliability ratings in the table below. If you're not yet a member, sign up for a £1 trial to get instant access.