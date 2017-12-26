Best tablets for kids

Tablets are a growing presence in school classrooms, providing a useful and portable tool to teach our children. Buying one for your home may not be as expensive as you think, bringing education into your house – as well as providing a handy way to keep your kids entertained, whether inside or on long journeys.

We've picked out three great devices that are portable, affordable and are simple to to use. It's worth noting, none of these tablets have been designed exclusively for children's use only. That's because we've found you're better off buying a low-cost (but robustly built) 'grown-up' tablet, rather than something from a kids range.

This will generally give you a better product that starts quickly and has decent battery, plus it's more flexible as your child grows and wants more from the tablet. Pick a decent cheap Android tablet, for instance, and you'll be able to download and run more apps than you would on a 'kids-only' device. You can still enforce parental controls and- if your child no longer needs it - you can use it yourself with full 'grown up' functionality.

