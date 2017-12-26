Best tablets for students

Tablets are ideal classroom companions for a student wanting to make the most out of college or university life. As well as giving greater flexibility in the lecture hall and library, tablets allow you instant connectivity to friends and family. We've picked out three tablets that are ideal for students.

All costing less than £200, they won't make too much of a dent on the student loan. We've chosen models small enough to fit easily into your bag, and with batteries that last long enough not to leave you powerless in class. They each have a highly rated virtual keyboard to make note taking easier, and plenty of storage space for documents and entertainment.

Want to browse all the tablets we've tested? Head straight to our tablet reviews.