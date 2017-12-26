How to buy the best tablet

Which operating system should I choose?

Tablets are available with three different types of operating system.

iOS - iOS is Apple's operating system, and is only available on its tablets. If you've ever used an Apple iPhone, you'll be instantly at home with iOS, and its brightly coloured icons. Generally accepted as simple and easy to use, even the initiated should get to grips with it fairly quickly, thanks to its simple layout. It doesn't grant users any degree of background tinkers, like Android does, and is very much a closed shop, which could be a blessing or a curse, depending on your needs.

Android - Android is the most popular tablet operating system, and graces many a model in every price range. There are small differences between brands, but generally they all operate in the same way, with little difference from one tablet on Android to another. One of the benefits of Android is it is easy to customise and adapt to you own needs, with potentially unlimited options. This can be intimidating for some, but for those who like total control, it's seem as huge benefit.

Windows 10 - Windows 10 should be reassuringly familiar to anyone who has used a PC in the last twenty years. It's the same old Windows we're all used to, just on a tablet. This means that you can run your Windows apps and programs, provided that your tablet is powerful to handle them, and with the addition of a keyboard, using programs like Excel and Word is almost on a par with the laptop experience. While Windows 10 has clearly been designed with tablets in mind, it can prove a little fiddly to navigate by touch on some devices.