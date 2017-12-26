How we test tablets

Watch the video above to find out what makes a tablet a Which? Best Buy, and why there is a big difference between a tablet we recommend, and one we don't.

We put every tablet through the same assessments, mixing technical tests and measurements with real-life ease-of-use testing. We get to the heart of how you actually use a tablet every day, so that every review answers the most common questions, including:

How bright, clear and vibrant is the screen?

How responsive is the touchscreen?

How long will the battery last?

Will the tablet handle all the latest apps?

Is this tablet easy to use?

Most importantly, should I buy it?

Find out which tablets make the grade in our tablet reviews.