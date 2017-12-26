Which? Best Buy tablets

With so many tablets out there – whether from Apple, Android or Windows – it’s easy to pay too much for a mediocre device with an average screen and last year’s processor. You could even underpay for an underpowered tablet with a dim display that runs out of power while you’re trying to watch a film.

With our independent reviews, you can avoid these tablet tragedies and pick one of our Best Buys instead. Our Best Buy tablets are comfortable, practical and won’t leave you tapping on the touchscreen in frustration. To pick them out, we run all the latest models through a barrage of exhaustive tests, looking at everything from the brightness and colour accuracy of the screen to how easy it is to browse the web.

We don’t just pick out the best premium models, but also highlight the budget tablets that match and sometimes beat more expensive models. We root out and mark down the worst tablets out there - if we call a tablet a Don’t Buy, we mean it.

We run three sets of battery tests to find out how long a tablet lasts while playing video or browsing the web, plus how much life you get from a 30-minute charge.

What good is a tablet if you can’t see what you’re doing? We test screen visibility in harsh sunlight as well as typical lighting.

Tablets are designed to be used out and about, so we take them out for a walk to check their GPS functions and get a feel for how they work on the move.

