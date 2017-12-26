Which? Best Buy tablets
Only Which? Best Buy tablets have a sharp display, lengthy battery life and plenty of power. Discover the tablets you should buy.
With so many tablets out there – whether from Apple, Android or Windows – it’s easy to pay too much for a mediocre device with an average screen and last year’s processor. You could even underpay for an underpowered tablet with a dim display that runs out of power while you’re trying to watch a film.
With our independent reviews, you can avoid these tablet tragedies and pick one of our Best Buys instead. Our Best Buy tablets are comfortable, practical and won’t leave you tapping on the touchscreen in frustration. To pick them out, we run all the latest models through a barrage of exhaustive tests, looking at everything from the brightness and colour accuracy of the screen to how easy it is to browse the web.
We don’t just pick out the best premium models, but also highlight the budget tablets that match and sometimes beat more expensive models. We root out and mark down the worst tablets out there - if we call a tablet a Don’t Buy, we mean it.
- We run three sets of battery tests to find out how long a tablet lasts while playing video or browsing the web, plus how much life you get from a 30-minute charge.
- What good is a tablet if you can’t see what you’re doing? We test screen visibility in harsh sunlight as well as typical lighting.
- Tablets are designed to be used out and about, so we take them out for a walk to check their GPS functions and get a feel for how they work on the move.
How we uncover the best tablets
We put all the latest tablets through the same gruelling tests to see how well they measure up. Our tests mix technical measurements and benchmarks with real-life testing by a panel of experts, to get an accurate measure of how the tablet will perform in everyday use.
We browse the web, play YouTube videos and make Skype video calls. We take pictures from the front and rear cameras, and analyse the quality of video recordings. In fact, we check, test and measure every aspect of each tablet to make sure that when we recommend one, it won’t let you down.
- Set-up: We start testing even before the tablet is up and running. We unpack it, power it on and set up any necessary accounts to find out exactly how easy each tablet is to set up.
- Screen quality: We use a panel of experts to judge how clear and vibrant the screen is. We assess the quality in direct light, bright light and normal indoor conditions to see how reflective the screen is, check its colour balance and find out how wide its viewing angles are.
- Touchscreen: No one wants a touchscreen that needs prodding into life. We see how much force you need to exert before it responds, then check how accurate it is and how quickly it reacts to taps and swipes, as well as testing the on-screen keyboard.
- Sound quality: Three experts evaluate the quality of the sound both on the built-in speakers and using a set of average-quality headphones, using music and speech to see if this is a tablet built to entertain or to give you ear-strain.
Tablet reviews you can trust
We test all the latest tablets from all the biggest brands, including Apple, Samsung, Amazon, Lenovo, Microsoft and Sony. We also test tablets from less familiar brands, plus cheaper models that other reviewers may overlook. Whether you’re thinking of buying the latest iPad, a budget Android model or a Windows 10 2-in-1, we’ll let you know how good it is.
Which? is independent - we work for you, the consumer, so you can be sure that our product recommendations are influenced only by our test results. We don't take advertising and we buy all the products that we test ourselves, so our advice helps you to make the right choice first time and avoid costly mistakes.
