Which? Don’t Buy tablets

What makes a Don't Buy tablet?

A bad tablet can be a daily frustration. It may take ages to come to life, or have a lethargic touchscreen. The worst tablets have lacklustre batteries that trembles at the thought of being away from a plug socket. Don't be a fooled by an tempting price tag or marketing spiel - a tablet bargain can prove to be anything but, if the equipment itself is no good.

Our tests reveal Best Buys that don't have any of these problems, and are simply a joy to use. Snappy processors, crystal clear screens and batteries that last for hours can all be yours if you read our recommendations and pick up a Best Buy. You don't have to spend the earth, either.