Wi-fi or 3G and 4G tablets - should you pay more?

Is wi-fi enough?

If you expect to mainly use your tablet at home or at work, then a wi-fi only model will fit the bill. As we noted above, these tablets are cheaper and you don't have to worry about data charges or network coverage. And you won't really be limited to your home or office - wi-fi connections are available in many other locations too, from cafes and libraries, to many trains and supermarkets. You may have to pay for access, but often it's free.

And even if you opt for a wi-fi only tablet, you may still be able to use it while on the go by connecting it via a 3G or 4G smartphone. This process - known as tethering - converts your phone into a mobile wi-fi hotspot and while it won't work with all phones (or with all mobile phone networks) it can be a handy work around. If it doesn't you can still enjoy your tablet while offline by downloading content such as ebooks and films ahead of time to keep you entertained, while many apps will work fine without any access to the internet.

Our choosing tool below should help you make a more informed decision.

