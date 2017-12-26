Best cheap TVs

If you're not bothered about getting the latest TV technology, such as 4K Ultra HD, then you can find some great TVs at affordable prices.

Shopping for a budget TV is fraught with danger, however, and the sub £500 market is littered with Don't Buys and poor performing sets. Fortunately there are some stand outs that prove you don't necessarily have to pay top whack to get a good model, even if you have your heart set on a particular brand. Bear in mind, however, that the less you pay, the more the quality you'll get for your money can vary.

Below we'll show you which models to spend your money on, and show you why the poor performers are definitely ones to avoid.

