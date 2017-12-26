Best cheap TVs
By Andrew Laughlin
If you're not bothered about getting the latest TV technology, such as 4K Ultra HD, then you can find some great TVs at affordable prices.
Shopping for a budget TV is fraught with danger, however, and the sub £500 market is littered with Don't Buys and poor performing sets. Fortunately there are some stand outs that prove you don't necessarily have to pay top whack to get a good model, even if you have your heart set on a particular brand. Bear in mind, however, that the less you pay, the more the quality you'll get for your money can vary.
Below we'll show you which models to spend your money on, and show you why the poor performers are definitely ones to avoid.
- Picture quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Screen size:
- Curved:
- Resolution type:
This 40-inch smart TV still has a touch of quality, despite its slightly smaller size and more reasonable price tag. It has a 4K HDR screen – said to give sharper detail with more defined colours. It comes with a good range of on-demand and catch-up apps.
- Picture quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Screen size:
- Curved:
- Resolution type:
Good overall picture and sound quality and an easy to use Freeview Play smart-TV platform make this TV a joy to use, and all at a very reasonable price.
- Picture quality:
- 3 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 3 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Screen size:
- Curved:
- Resolution type:
If you're after a second TV for a kitchen or bedroom, this model could fit the bill. It offers decent picture and sound quality as well, making it a good value option.
- Picture quality:
- 3 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 2 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Screen size:
- Curved:
- Resolution type:
This smaller screen is easy to use, with decent picture quality, even if the sound is a little lacking. A good choice if you're after a second TV.
- Picture quality:
- 3 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 3 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Screen size:
- Curved:
- Resolution type:
This 43 inch model may not score too highly, but it is very easy to use, with a slick interface. On-screen motion is an issue, along with fairly poor sound, but if price is the main consideration, there aren't many better at this size.
Pricing, recommendations and test scores correct as of October 2017.
We've got a huge range of expertly-tested televisions waiting for you in our TV reviews.
Get it wrong with a cheap TV and you could be faced with awful picture quality, tinny sound and a frustrating interface. Each of the TVs below was made a dreaded Don't Buy in our lab tests, and there are some very clear reasons why.
- Picture quality:
- 3 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 1 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Screen size:
- Resolution type:
- Smart TV:
This TV demonstrates that even reputable manufacturers can slip up now and again. We were very dissapointed with this 32-inch model, which offers terrible sound and unreliable picture quality.
- Picture quality:
- 2 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 2 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 3 out of 5
- Screen size:
- Resolution type:
- Smart TV:
Unnatural colours and a juddery picture spoil your viewing with this screen. Bad sound and a frustrating electronic programme guide (EPG) mean there are far better alternatives elsewhere.
- Picture quality:
- 2 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 1 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 2 out of 5
- Screen size:
- Resolution type:
- Smart TV:
You're far from guaranteed quality at lower price ranges, and this model shows why. It's cheap, but picture quality is very poor, and it can only manage HD resolution. Sound is worse, and a sluggish interface mean this is clearly one to avoid.
Cheap TVs: What should I look out for?
- Screen size: Cheap TVs tend to have screen sizes of 32-inch or lower, but, as you can see in the table above, you can find bigger screen models that impress in our tests. However, if you see a 50-inch TV or larger that costs less than £300 - it's unlikely to be a winner. Always check our reviews to find the best cheap TVs.
- Type: Most manufacturers now favour LCD TVs with LED backlighting (generally referred to as just LED TVs). These sets used to be expensive, but they've come down in price significantly and are now very affordable. Rival plasma technology is now dead and while OLED is emerging, sets with the screen technology are very expensive currently.
- Resolution: HD-ready TVs are cheaper than Full HD ones and can have good picture quality, but it's best to go for Full HD if you can as that will enable you to get the best out of HD television and Blu-ray discs. 4K Ultra HD TVs are now available to buy, but it’s unlikely you'll find a decent one to buy at this price level.
- Built-in tuner: Virtually all cheap TVs have a built-in Freeview tuner, allowing you to watch subscription-free digital TV, but try to go for one with Freeview HD. That means you can access HD channels such as BBC One HD and ITV HD without needing a separate set-top box.
What you won't get at this price
- Smart-TV remote: Many cheap TVs now support smart features, such as web browsing and apps including BBC iPlayer and Facebook. However, you generally have to pay a bit more to get the special smart-TV remotes designed to use with them. With just a standard remote, we find navigation of the features can be frustrating.
- Premium experience: If you're looking for stand-out, cinema-like picture quality (including 4K Ultra HD) and premium features, you'll have to increase your budget and go a higher-end TV. The same goes if you want a jumbo screen size of 50-inch or larger.
- 3D: You generally won't find 3D supported on cheap TVs, meaning you can't enjoy 3D Blu-ray films or Sky 3D TV on-demand. If you do want to watch in 3D, you’ll have to visit the cinema or spend a bit more on a 3D-ready television.