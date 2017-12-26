Best TV deals in the UK
By Ben Stockton
The Black Friday sales may be over, for the most part, but that doesn't mean you need to pay through the nose for a top-rated TV. Everyone loves a bit of Christmas telly and you don't need to wait until the January sales to watch it on a TV with superior sound and picture quality.
To steer you in the right direction we've rounded up some of the biggest bargains on some of the best TVs, so you can be sure your next purchase will be a success.
The TVs in the table below aren't necessarily the best we've tested, but are all available for a significant discount. You'll also find plenty of buying advice to help decide exactly which features and brands are worth paying more for. But be quick, these discounts often don't last for long.
Best TVs deals for December
- Picture quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 5 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Screen size:
- Member exclusive
- Resolution type:
- Member exclusive
- HDR:
- Member exclusive
- Freeview Play:
- Member exclusive
This 55-inch 4K set has seen its price drop by more than £500 in the last few months and it’s now sitting at its cheapest price to date. It barely puts a foot wrong, with impeccable picture quality and colour reproduction that’s backed up by punchy sound. The lack of Freeview Play is a shame, but it’s a still a remarkable TV at an excellent price. Log in to see which TV we can’t take our eyes off and where to get it for a bargain price.
- Picture quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 5 out of 5
- Screen size:
- Member exclusive
- Resolution type:
- Member exclusive
- HDR:
- Member exclusive
- Freeview Play:
- Member exclusive
This 49-inch set is a premium TV without a premium price tag. The screen is 4K and can display HDR content, which means you’ll get deeper blacks, brighter whites and a wider colour gamut. It doesn’t want for smart features either and it includes Freeview Play. We’ve seen this TV cost as much as £1,365, but it’s currently available for less than half that.
- Picture quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Screen size:
- Member exclusive
- Resolution type:
- Member exclusive
- HDR:
- Member exclusive
- Freeview Play:
- Member exclusive
This excellent 50-inch set is looking like the ultimate Christmas bargain. It was cheap through Black Friday and the price doesn’t look to be going back up. Its display is 4K with HDR, so you can watch the best quality programming over the festive period and you won’t need to add a sound bar to experience great sound either.
- Picture quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Screen size:
- Member exclusive
- Resolution type:
- Member exclusive
- HDR:
- Member exclusive
- Freeview Play:
- Member exclusive
Blacks that look a little too grey don’t stop this TV being one of the best 43-inch sets we’ve tested this year. Motion is silky and the colour balance is spot-on. The sound is better than average as well, particularly for a smaller TV. It’s cheap now too. We’ve seen the price hit almost twice what it is now, so it’s fair to say it’s a bargain. Log in to see which TV we’re talking about and where to get it for a low price.
- Picture quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Screen size:
- Member exclusive
- Resolution type:
- Member exclusive
- HDR:
- Member exclusive
- Freeview Play:
- Member exclusive
It’s not quite a Best Buy, but this TV is still a contender in the 40-inch screen bracket thanks to its buttery-smooth motion and crisp picture. It’s currently at its lowest price and if you want to snap up a bargain in time for Christmas then log in to see which TV we’re talking about, and how cheaply you can buy it.
Top TV features worth paying for
4K ultra-HD TVs cost as little as £500. With four times the number of pixels as Full HD, 4K screens are more detailed so worth spending that little extra money. Full-HD pictures look better on a 4K screen, but 4K content makes full use of the technology. More and more of this is arriving through pay TV and streaming services. Find out more about 4K ultra-HD TV.
Most 4K TVs come with High Dynamic Range (HDR). These give brighter whites, darker blacks and wider gamut of colours. But you need HDR content to see the benefits. It’s not a ‘must have’ yet but, with the BBC running trials into broadcast HDR, it could become a staple in a few years. Find out more about HDR TV.
Organic LEDs, or OLEDs, are found on some high-end TVs and produce dazzling pictures with smooth motion, deep blacks and vibrant colours. We’ve been impressed by their picture quality in the lab, but that’s not to say you should discount traditional LED-backlit TVs. Find out more about OLED TVs.
QLED is the new name for Samsung’s OLED-rivalling quantum-dot TVs that we’ve seen in the past few years. Here, light hits a layer of quantum dots which produce bright, vibrant colours. The three we’ve tested earn Best Buys, but it’s nothing we haven’t seen from some older Samsung sets. Find out more about QLED TVs.
TV brands worth paying for
Four brands dominate the TV market: Samsung, LG, Sony and Panasonic. But some less well-known TVs manufacturers – the likes of Bush, JVC and Celcus – may catch your eye with prices that are difficult to refuse. Is it ever worth punting for one of these smaller brands?
Well, the numbers speak for themselves. Between June 2014 and June 2017, we reviewed 616 TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony and Panasonic. They have a respectable average test score of 64% and 147 of those have been deemed worthy of a Best Buy.
We’ve tested 124 TVs from other brands. But these only manage a lowly 46% average test score, just marginally above the Don’t Buy mark. In fact, 45% have been judged to be Don’t Buys. And the number of Best Buys? Merely one.
Best time to find great TV deals
We see similar trends for TVs every year, with prices steadily declining, interspersed with typically three periods of more severe discounts. All our TV reviews feature graphs like the one above, showing you how the price has changed over time.
Pretty much all of the TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony and Panasonic hit the shelves in the Spring. But frankly, you should never pay full price for a TV. Merely weeks after TVs are released we’ve seen discounts for as much as £700 on these brand new sets. Wait until later in the summer, and prices could be a smidgen lower again.
There are some deals to be had around Black Friday (24 November 2017) and Christmas, but you shouldn’t be blinded by big discounts – our research has shown that not all Black Friday deals are as good as they might seem. A better way to shop is to know what you should expect to pay. All our online reviews show price-tracking data, so you know whether a deal really is as good as it seems.
But the time to strike is when the next generation of TVs launch the following Spring. With manufacturers looking to clear old stock to make way for new, higher-priced models, older TVs have their sticker prices slashed. A savvy shopper in Spring could save as much as 50% picking up one of these now year-old TVs.
Where to buy a bargain TV
It's worth shopping around to find the retailer with the best price. Then, once you know the very lowest it's being sold for, you can decide whether it's worth paying a little bit more for the same TV from a retailer you've tried and trust.
That said, don't be afraid to take the plunge on a retailer you haven't heard of before. Some independent stores can offer great deals both online and on the high street. For instance, if you've chosen a slightly older TV, some independent retailers may have an ex-demo model going cheap. But do your research beforehand, especially when buying online. Search for other customers who have bought products from that website and shared their experiences. You'll find reviews of retailer websites on Trustpilot.
Many major retailers also run price-match schemes. Currys/PC World promises to beat the price you'd pay at AO.com, Argos, Asda, John Lewis and Tesco. John Lewis will match the price of any retailer with a high street shop (so no online-only stores). So long as a product is new and boxed, in stock and offered with a similar guarantee, Richer Sounds will drop their price to a fraction below what's offered elsewhere. While AO.com boldly claims to price match every product against any retailer.
We also give our own seal of approval to a select number of retailers. Look out for a Which? Recommended Provider logo in store or online. Based on overall satisfaction and how likely people are to recommend it to a friend from our annual survey, only the retailers with the best customer scores earn this coveted accolade.
Seen another TV at a great price? Be sure to check our extensive TV reviews to make sure you're saving money on a set that performs.