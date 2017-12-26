Which? Don’t Buy televisions

What makes a Don’t Buy TV?

When all you want to do is kick back and relax with the latest BBC drama or binge-watch a Netflix series, some TVs simply aren't up to the task - and our testing has found price and brand isn't always a sign of quality.

We've found Best Buys available for less than £400 that have the quality to light up your living room as well as Don't Buy models that cost double that. So while a cheap, big-screen TV may be tempting, it's vital you do your homework first to ensure you avoid a dud.

Which? Don't Buy TVs fall well short of the mark in our testing, delivering poor picture and sound quality, lacking key features and connections, or having hard-to-use menus and fiddly remote controls. We'll help you avoid wasting your money on a TV that could spoil a great night in.