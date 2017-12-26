Which? Don’t Buy televisions
Whether it's poor picture quality, sub-par sound or clunky controls, there's little to enjoy from these Which? Don't Buy TVs.
Buying a TV can be a major investment and should result in a fantastic viewing experience - but it's all too easy to buy a poor-quality set that will leave you frustrated. We've unearthed Don't Buy televisions for as much as £900 and some from top brands, too. Our unique testing can save you time - and money - by alerting you to the Don't Buy TVs you should avoid, and the Best Buy TVs to consider instead.
What makes a Don’t Buy TV?
When all you want to do is kick back and relax with the latest BBC drama or binge-watch a Netflix series, some TVs simply aren't up to the task - and our testing has found price and brand isn't always a sign of quality.
We've found Best Buys available for less than £400 that have the quality to light up your living room as well as Don't Buy models that cost double that. So while a cheap, big-screen TV may be tempting, it's vital you do your homework first to ensure you avoid a dud.
Which? Don't Buy TVs fall well short of the mark in our testing, delivering poor picture and sound quality, lacking key features and connections, or having hard-to-use menus and fiddly remote controls. We'll help you avoid wasting your money on a TV that could spoil a great night in.
How we test TVs
We've test hundreds of TVs a year from all the biggest brands, including Samsung, Panasonic, LG and Sony. We go further than anyone else so you can be sure you'll find a great television at the right price for you. Here are just some of the ways we uncover the very best TVs you can buy - and those to avoid.
- Our expert panel find picture perfect TVs, judging every detail of what's on-screen, whether it's standard definition broadcast TV or a top-quality ultra-HD Blu-ray. We also publish our ideal picture settings for each TV in every review, so you can get the most from your set.
- Every TV must be as easy on the ear as it is on the eye. Testing everything from simple dialogue to booming soundtracks, we find the TVs that have rich, full-bodied sound and weed out those that are sharp and shrill.
- From how easy it is to get set-up to how well laid out the remote is, we test every facet of what it's like to use each TV. We look for intuitive menus and responsive navigation so you can find what you want to watch as easily as possible.
A new TV should bring new life to your favourite films and TV shows. Make sure you're not left with a disappointing Don't Buy.
