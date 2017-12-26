What is 4K TV?

Should I buy a 4K TV?

Many of today’s Best Buy TVs are 4K. This is because most new TVs from the big manufacturers are now 4K, with Full HD typically being available only on their cheaper sets. Plus, 4K TV prices continue to drop. So if you’re looking for a new TV, we’d recommend buying one with 4K.

But with HD still forming the bulk of content available to watch, if you’ve got an HD TV that you’re happy with, you shouldn’t feel the need to rush into replacing it with a 4K set.

New technology is emerging that can compress the huge amount of data involved in 4K into forms that are easier to distribute not just on television, but also on Blu-ray discs and over the internet.

Although it took HD TV more than a decade to become a mainstream after the first HD TVs launched in 1998, we don't think it will take so long for 4K ultra HD. You certainly won't be wasting your money by going for a Best Buy 4K TV, but just bear in mind the limitations in terms of 4K content to watch.