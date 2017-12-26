Trampoline safety

Keep trampolining a fun and relaxed activity by reading up on our safety tips

If you're getting a trampoline, or already own one, it's important to make sure you follow the right safety precautions to keep your kids happy and healthy, and avoid any trips to A&E.

Trampoline safety features

When buying a trampoline, look for:

safety pads that fully cover the springs, hooks and frame

safety netting that runs along the inside diameter of the springs and pad, minimising the chance for your child to make contact with any hard or sharp material.

Safety tips

Make sure you keep these things in mind when your kids are using the trampoline:

Only allow one child on the trampoline at a time. We know this may be a bit of a sticking point, as part of the fun for kids is bouncing on the trampoline together, but according to the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA), 60% of trampoline injuries occur when more than one person is using the trampoline at a time.

No bouncing exits. Don't let your little ones launch themselves off the trampoline on to the ground – seems obvious, but this is a common cause for injury.

Don't let your little ones launch themselves off the trampoline on to the ground – seems obvious, but this is a common cause for injury. No somersaults. Kids shouldn't attempt somersaults unless they've been taught properly – the chance of landing badly is high.

Kids shouldn't attempt somersaults unless they've been taught properly – the chance of landing badly is high. Kids under six years old shouldn't use the trampoline unless it's one that's been specifically designed for younger children. Children under the age of six are not yet developed enough to handle the bouncing movement, and are more susceptible to injury.

Finally, never leave your children unsupervised while using the trampoline, but remember that many accidents can still happen under supervision – so keep the other rules in mind as well.

Safely storing your trampoline

Make sure you position your trampoline on soft ground, such as lawn or wood chipping. If that isn't possible, buy some extra shock absorbers for the base, and some crash matting to surround the trampoline.

Tie your trampoline down or use an anchoring kit for a larger model, so it doesn't get caught up in gusts of wind. This has the potential to cause significant damage.

With smaller trampolines, you can flip them upside down when not in use as a way of anchoring them.

It's also a good idea to take down the safety netting when the trampoline isn't being used, again to prevent it being moved in strong wind.

