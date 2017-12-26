Don't Buy tumble dryers

Our tough lab tests help us find the vented, condenser and heat-pump tumble dryers that are the best on the market – the ones that you can rely on to thoroughly dry your clothes every time.

But the self-same thorough lab tests also ensure that we can warn you about the terrible tumble dryers that are truly pitiful at drying clothes.

Compared to Best Buy tumble dryers, a Don't Buy with a one-star rating for dryness of clothes will leave your clothes very damp, leaving you to question whether the clothes have been dried at all. And condenser and heat-pump models with one star for condenser efficiency let warm damp air escape from the tank leaving you with steamy windows.

Tumble dryers aren’t cheap – they start from under £100 but go right up to around £1000. So, make sure you don’t waste your money. We’ll help you to avoid the tumble dryers that don’t dry clothes properly and instead choose from the dryers that perfectly dry your clothes every time.

Log in or sign up for a £1 trial to Which? to unlock our full list of Don’t Buy products on this page. You’ll also get access to our tumble dryer reviews and all the other product reviews on our website.

What makes a Don’t Buy tumble dryer?

A Don’t Buy tumble dryer can make drying day in your home a misery in a number of ways. The primary reason we make dryers Don’t Buys is that they don’t dry clothes well enough. This means that at the end of the cycle, clothes will still be damp. Or you could find that some clothes are dry while others are still wet.

The worst tumble dryers take an age to dry clothes, some let too much water vapour escape, which means you’ll end up with steamy windows and others use too much energy.