Hoover tumble dryers rated

It's best known for its vacuum cleaners, but Hoover also makes tumble dryers. Could a Hoover vented or condenser dryer be the right choice for you?
Hoover tumble dryers owe their existence to Ohio-based janitor Murray Spangler. He invented the world's first vacuum cleaner, sold the patent to William Hoover in 1908, and a household name was born. The brand is now part of the Italy-based Candy Group and makes a range of domestic appliances, including dishwashers, fridge freezers and tumble dryers.
You can find out whether it's worth buying a Hoover by consulting our table below, where you'll discover how reliable Hoover tumble dryers are and how they score in our reviews. Hoover tumble dryers are certainly cheap, but we've discovered downsides to models we've tested that you need to know about before you buy.
Which? tumble dryer testing reveals those models that will take three hours to finish and still leave some of your clothes sodden. If you don't want to get stuck with a dud dryer, compare our essential info on all the top tumble dryer brands.
|Brand reliability rating based on a Which? member survey conducted in October 2017 of 37 Hoover owners and is based on members' experience of that brand. Average test score based on results of models tested between January 2015 and December 2017 that are still currently available. Table last updated in November 2017.
How much do Hoover tumble dryers cost?
Hoover has several budget options available, with prices starting from a super reasonable £170 and extending to just under £500. Whatever your budget, you should find a Hoover tumble dryer in your price range.
Choosing the best Hoover tumble dryer
The brand offers a range of vented, condenser and heat-pump tumble dryers. We’ve tested Hoover condenser dryers with the ‘AquaVision’ feature – this simply means that the water tank is in the door of the machine, so you can see when it's getting full.
The Hoover dryers we’ve tested have capacities of 7kg to 9kg. As we test dryers at 70% full to keep our testing realistic, 7kg provides enough space to dry 20 shirts, while a 9kg drum can accommodate 25.