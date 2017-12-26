Indesit tumble dryers rated

Which tumble dryer brand?
Indesit is a big home-appliance brand with lots of affordable models. If you're on a tight budget, should you buy an Indesit tumble dryer?
Indesit tumble dryers are owned by Whirlpool, which also owns Hotpoint and Creda.
In 2015 it came to light that many large vented and condenser Indesit tumble dryers manufactured between April 2004 and October 2015 could be made safer. At least 750 dryers had caught fire and parent company Whirlpool issued a safety notice. If you own a Indesit dryer, call 0800 151 0905 or go to safety.Indesit.eu to register your machine for a free modification. Dryers made since October 2015 will not be affected by the safety notice. If you have an affected machine, Indesit's advice is to unplug it and not use it until it's been modified.
It won't come as a great shock to discover that since the safety notice, reliability ratings for Indesit tumble dryers have dipped. But how do Indesit dryers score in our reviews? You can find that out in our table below, as well as the pros and cons of buying one of these dryers. Our customer score reflects how likely owners of an Indesit tumble dryer are to recommend the brand. Or if you'd prefer to read reviews of individual models, head straight to our Indesit tumble dryer reviews.
|The customer score and brand reliability rating are based on a Which? member survey conducted in October 2016 of 105 Indesit owners. The customer score is based on whether members would recommend the brand to a friend, and reliability is based on members' experience of that brand. Average test score based on results of models tested between January 2013 and December 2016 that are still currently available. Table last updated in November 2017.
How much do Indesit tumble dryers cost?
Indesit makes affordable tumble dryers, with most of its tumble dryers costing between £160 and £400. To find the best model for your budget, you can compare tumble dryers on price using our reviews.
The table above shows how Indesit dryers have fared in our tests, but if you want to find out how the brand compares with other big names, such as Bosch, Beko and White Knight, head to our best tumble dryer brands page.
Choosing the best Indesit tumble dryer
Indesit doesn't just make affordable vented, condenser and compact tumble dryers, you'll also find energy-saving heat-pump dryers in their ranges. Capacities vary from a compact 3kg to 8kg or more.
Most Indesit tumble dryers have LED displays, using lights to show your program selection. And some models have helpful removable a rack that you put inside the drum to dry your shoes.
Most models are available in white, while some are also available in silver and black.