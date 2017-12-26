Indesit tumble dryers rated

Indesit tumble dryers are owned by Whirlpool, which also owns Hotpoint and Creda.

In 2015 it came to light that many large vented and condenser Indesit tumble dryers manufactured between April 2004 and October 2015 could be made safer. At least 750 dryers had caught fire and parent company Whirlpool issued a safety notice. If you own a Indesit dryer, call 0800 151 0905 or go to safety.Indesit.eu to register your machine for a free modification. Dryers made since October 2015 will not be affected by the safety notice. If you have an affected machine, Indesit's advice is to unplug it and not use it until it's been modified.

It won't come as a great shock to discover that since the safety notice, reliability ratings for Indesit tumble dryers have dipped. But how do Indesit dryers score in our reviews? You can find that out in our table below, as well as the pros and cons of buying one of these dryers. Our customer score reflects how likely owners of an Indesit tumble dryer are to recommend the brand. Or if you'd prefer to read reviews of individual models, head straight to our Indesit tumble dryer reviews.

