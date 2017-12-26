Which tumble dryer brand?
Miele tumble dryers rated
Is a pricey Miele tumble dryer worth it? Find out how they're rated in our reviews and how reliable they are.
Miele tumble dryers headquarters are in Germany, but the brand owns subsidiaries in countries all over the world.
Miele tumble dryers aren't the cheapest, why is why you want to know if they're worth it before you part with your cash.
Our table below tells you just that. Find out how Miele machines have scored in our reviews and how reliable they are. Our unique customer score lets you know whether owners of Miele tumble dryer would recommend the brand to a friend. If you'd prefer to read reviews of individual models, head to our Miele tumble dryer reviews.
We've already highlighted how Miele tumble dryers are more pricey than other brands, but below we'll tell you any pros and highlight any other cons you need to know.
|Table notes
|The customer score and brand reliability rating are based on a Which? member survey conducted in October 2016 of 159 Miele owners. The customer score is based on whether members would recommend the brand to a friend, and reliability is based on members' experience of that brand. Average test score based on results of models tested between January 2013 and December 2016 that are still currently available. Table last updated in November 2017.
How much do Miele tumble dryers cost?
Miele tumble dryers are more expensive than many other brands. Prices typically range from £500 to £1000+ so check out our table, above, to find out if the substantial investment is going to be worthwhile.
To find out how Miele fares against other major tumble dryer manufacturers, head over to our best tumble dryer brands page to find out who makes the best dryers you can buy.
Choosing the best Miele tumble dryer
Miele makes machines with 6kg, 7kg, 8kg and 9kg capacities and says that it designs its tumble dryers to last up to 20 years. It sells condenser, vented and heat-pump dryers.
Unusual features include FragranceDos, a perfume function that scents your clothes as they dry using one of three fragrances, and SteamFinish, which injects steam into the drum to cut down on creases.