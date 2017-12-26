Miele tumble dryers rated

Miele tumble dryers headquarters are in Germany, but the brand owns subsidiaries in countries all over the world.

Miele tumble dryers aren't the cheapest, why is why you want to know if they're worth it before you part with your cash.

Our table below tells you just that. Find out how Miele machines have scored in our reviews and how reliable they are. Our unique customer score lets you know whether owners of Miele tumble dryer would recommend the brand to a friend. If you'd prefer to read reviews of individual models, head to our Miele tumble dryer reviews.

We've already highlighted how Miele tumble dryers are more pricey than other brands, but below we'll tell you any pros and highlight any other cons you need to know.

Only logged-in Which? members can view our exclusive ratings and verdicts in the table below. If you’re not yet a member, sign up for a £1 trial to get instant access.