Which tumble dryer brand?
Most reliable tumble dryer brands
By Matt Stevens
Article 1 of 14
We surveyed thousands of owners about the tumble dryer problems they've encountered to uncover which brands are the most reliable.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
To help you discover which brands of tumble dryer are the most reliable, and which need to be avoided, we asked more than 2,000 tumble dryer owners to tell us about the issues they’ve faced and how satisfied they are with their choice of brand.
The reassuring news is that tumble dryers are actually one of the more reliable products included in our survey, with only 14% on average developing a fault within 10 years. However, there are big differences between some brands when it comes to reliability in the long run.
93% of the most reliable tumble dryer brand’s machines were fault-free after 10 years. But only 81% of the least reliable brand’s machines were fault-free over the same period.
To find the best and the most reliable machine for you take a look at all of our tumble dryer reviews .
The table below shows the reliability scores and star ratings for popular brands of tumble dryer. The more stars, the more reliable the brand.
Only logged-in Which? members can view our exclusive reliability ratings in the table below. If you’re not yet a member, sign up for a trial to get instant access.
|Which tumble dryer brands are the most reliable?
|Brand
|Reliability rating
|Reliability score
|97%
|92%
|92%
|89%
|88%
|87%
|85%
|84%
|83%
|83%
|82%
|
Table notes Reliability ratings based on responses to a Which? member survey of 2,044 tumble dryer owners in October 2017 and user feedback on members' experiences of the brand that they own. The star ratings show how each brand's reliability score compares to other tumble dryer brands. Table last updated December 2017.
KeyMember Content
Which tumble dryer brand stays fault free longest?
You've told us that when you buy a tumble dryer, you expect it to last for 10 years before developing a fault, but our graphic below shows Which? members the tumble dryer brands that stay fault free the longest.
How tumble dryer brands compare
Our most reliable tumble dryer brand scores a hugely impressive 93%, but one budget brand of affordable tumble dryer is just 1% behind on 92% – we've awarded both brands five stars for reliability.
Our lowest-scoring brand scores just 62% for reliability, earns only two stars and is so poor that even if its appliances did well enough in our tests, we wouldn't make them Best Buys.
Tumble dryers are just as reliable as washing machines and more reliable than washer-dryers. With an average reliability rating of 84%, they're a very trustworthy appliance.
Our Which? reliability scores are based on the proportion of appliances that encountered problems per brand, and faults are weighted so more serious problems account for more of the score. Star ratings show a brand's reliability when compared with others in that category.
Common tumble dryer problems
Which? members have told us about the reliability record of their tumble dryers. We’ve heard from more than 1,700 of you and difficulties you've experienced include sensor problems, noisy dryers and dodgy doors.
The most common problems are:
- Machines not drying effectively 14%
- Broken door handle 8%
- Sensor problems leading to over-drying 7%
14% of the tumble dryer problems we were told about involved machines becoming incapable of drying clothes effectively enough.
Other problems our survey shone a light on were bits of machines failing – door handles breaking and door release buttons ceasing to work properly are a bugbear for many dryer owners.
And finally, we heard from a significant proportion of dryer owners who told us that their machines over-dried their clothes. This is a problem because it can lead to fabric damage and shrinkage.
Tumble dryer reviews you can trust
Unfortunately, high street stores don't let you take your freshly-washed laundry into the store to see how well its array of tumble dryers work - that's where Which?'s reviews come in. We purchase every product you see on our website, send it to our purpose-built tumble dryer lab and run it through a test program developed by a team of scientists, researchers and testers. You can be sure that a Best Buy machine is worthy of the honour.
No one likes having to replace their white goods - it's a huge drain on both your time and your funds. That's why we carry out our reliability surveys and studies, too. Combine that with the in-depth information uncovered by our reviews and you can be sure that your next tumble dryer will do a top job for years to come.