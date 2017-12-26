Most reliable tumble dryer brands

To help you discover which brands of tumble dryer are the most reliable, and which need to be avoided, we asked more than 2,000 tumble dryer owners to tell us about the issues they’ve faced and how satisfied they are with their choice of brand.

The reassuring news is that tumble dryers are actually one of the more reliable products included in our survey, with only 14% on average developing a fault within 10 years. However, there are big differences between some brands when it comes to reliability in the long run.

93% of the most reliable tumble dryer brand’s machines were fault-free after 10 years. But only 81% of the least reliable brand’s machines were fault-free over the same period.

To find the best and the most reliable machine for you take a look at all of our tumble dryer reviews .

The table below shows the reliability scores and star ratings for popular brands of tumble dryer. The more stars, the more reliable the brand.

