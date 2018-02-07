Top 12 tumble dryer brands for 2018

We’ve put hundreds of tumble dryers to the test in the Which? test lab over the years to find out which brands and models really offer the best drying power for your money. And to find out what they're like to live with for years, we've surveyed more than 2,000 owners to learn about which brands are best and which are worst for reliability.

Along the way we have developed an unrivalled understanding of what each tumble dryer brand does well and where it falls down.

Each model we test spends at least four weeks in our Which? lab, where it is tested on a wide range of criteria such as drying time, energy use, creasing, noise, ease of use, and whether dryers actually leave clothes dry or not. In our lab, we weigh clothes before and after drying to see how much water is removed through drying and in our surveys, we ask about faults encountered by dryers in the home.

